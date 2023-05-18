Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng has disclosed that seven officials including policemen have been confirmed dead while two are missing in a US Consulate attack in the state.

The Commissioner noted that no USA citizen was amongst the casualties.

Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that, a group of United State Consulates who were from Lagos on a mission to assess the impact of erosion in Ogbaru LGA were traveling in a convoy of two vehicles when they suddenly came under attack by armed men who targeted them with gunfire and set their vehicles ablaze.

In a press briefing held on Thursday at the police command headquarters Awka, CP Echeng Echeng said “As you are probably aware, a team of officials from the Lagos Consulate of the United States of America and their police escorts (USA) were ambushed on 16/05/2023 between 12:00hours and 14:00hours, along Atani/Osamala road in Ogbaru Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State by suspected Eastern Security Network ESN/ Indigenous people of Braifa, IPOB”.

“Information about the incident was received by Anambra State Police Command, through an official of the consulate, at about 14:30 hours. Consequently, a joint team of Mobile Policemen and troops of the Nigerian Navy stationed in Onitsha was immediately deployed to the area. Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, the joint security team sighted and engaged the assailants in a shot-out but they escaped through a nearby forest”.

“Yesterday – 17/05/2023, joint security forces comprising police tactical teams from the command and troops of the Nigerian Army as well as the Nigerian Navy raided a camp in Ugwuaneocha community of Ogbaru LGA, which was suspected to be the hideout of the assailants, but discovered that it had been deserted. Two persons of interest were arrested and they currently assisting the police in the investigation. The criminal camp was razed down by the joint security team”.

The preliminary investigation conducted by the command, following the incident, revealed that five male officials of the USA consulate and four armed Mobile Police escorted from Lagos on a mission to assess the impact of erosion in Ogbaru LGA were travelling in a convoy of two vehicles when they suddenly came under attack by armed men who targeted them with gunfire and set their vehicles ablaze. Regrettably, seven persons (including three of the consulate officials and four Mobile Police escorts) were murdered during the attack while two other officials of the consulate are yet to be found.

The deceased police officers include Inspr. Bukar Adams, Inspr. Friday Morgan, Inspr. Adam Andrew and Inspr. Emmanuel Lupata all of Squadron 23, Police Mobile Force, Lagos. No USA citizen was amongst the casualties.

Information from the USAID authority disclosed that five (5) of their staff and four policemen were involved in the attack are: