One person has reportedly burnt to death in a lone auto accident which occurred in the Wariko area along Lafiagi road before Gbugbu village in the Edu local government area of Kwara state.

Tribune Online gathered that the accident, which happened on Tuesday morning, also involved three persons, including two males and one female, said to have sustained varying degrees of injury.

The state sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Frederick Ogidan, who confirmed the incident, said that the driver of the vehicle involved was burnt into ashes.

The FRSC boss, who said that the accident was caused by over-speeding, gave the name of the deceased driver as Mohammed Idris, aged 37.

He said that the accident happened at about 10:30 am, adding that the FRSC team arrived at the scene within five minutes of the incident but could not rescue the burnt driver.

He also said that the vehicle involved was a Premera brand of Toyota commercial vehicle, giving names of some other occupants in the vehicle as Usman, Bkatachi and Fati.

The sector commander, who advised motorists against overspeeding, said that they should always be careful when driving.

He said that obstruction caused by the accident had been cleared, adding that the three injured victims in the accident had been taken to Lafiagi General Hospital for treatment by Nigeria Police officers.

