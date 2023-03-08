Muhammad Sabiu

Bandits on Tuesday afternoon killed six vigilante members at the Awaro checking point in the Western part of Birnin-Gwari of Kaduna State.

In an interview on Wednesday, a member of the vigilante in the area, Usman Babangida, said the bandits attacked the checking point on Tuesday around 4 pm.

“The incident happened by 4:00 pm when the bandits passed through the Awaro Checking point and attacked the local vigilantes on sighting them.

” They killed all the six vigilante members on the spot until some villagers discovered their bodies and later conveyed them to the town.

Babangida disclosed that the deceased persons had since been buried after a funeral prayer was conducted for them in line with Islamic injunctions.

He also said the attack happened simultaneously when another clash with the bandits happened at a nearby community called Bugai, where the casualty figures are still unknown.

As of the time of filing, there is no official statement from either the police or the state government.

The recent attack was happening barely three days when an armoured police vehicle was set ablaze by bandits in another village in the Birnin Gwari local government area