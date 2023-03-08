Leon Usigbe – Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has inaugurated his legal team to challenge the outcome of the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

He performed the ceremony on Wednesday inside the conference room of his campaign headquarters in Wuse II Abuja, tasking the legal luminaries with the responsibility to establish the claim of illegality in the exercise and reclaim the mandate of the Nigerian people.

According to a statement issued by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku told the team that apart from reclaiming the mandate from “those who undertook the electoral heist that was not a reflection of the will of Nigerians,” the legal team should also use the opportunity of the trial to strengthen constitutional democracy in the country.

He also admonished that it is imperative that they work assiduously to reclaim the mandate not necessarily because of him and the PDP, but to strengthen democracy and the electoral process and for generations unborn.

The members of the team include Chief Chris Uche (SAN), Mr Paul Usoro (SAN), Tayo Jegede (SAN), Ken Mozia (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Mahmood Magaji (SAN), Joe Abraham (SAN), Mr Chukwuma Umeh (SAN), Dr Garba Tetengi (SAN) and Chief Emeka Etiaba (SAN).

Others are Chief Goddy Uche (SAN), Prof. Maxwell Gidado (SAN); the National Legal Adviser of the PDP, A. K. Ajibade (SAN), Mr O. M. Atoyebi, (SAN), Mrs Nella Rabana (SAN), Paul Ogbole (SAN), Nuremi Jimoh (SAN), and Abdul Ibrahim (SAN).

