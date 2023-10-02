As Nigeria celebrates its 63rd Independence anniversary, the President Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh has charged the Federal Government to address the country’s critical challenges.

He said the celebration reminds the citizens of the progress they have made as a nation and the challenges that lie ahead.

“As we reflect on our journey, we urge the government to prioritize addressing the pressing economic challenges and the escalating state of insecurity in our beloved country.

“CAN acknowledges the need for urgent measures to stabilize the Nigerian economy. The recent fall of the Naira against major world currencies, particularly the dollar, has had a profound impact on the lives of ordinary Nigerians”, Okoh said in his Independence Day message.

He called on the government to implement sustainable economic policies that will bolster the local currency, stimulate investment, and revitalize key sectors.

The CAN President further stated that by fostering an enabling environment for entrepreneurship and providing necessary support to small and medium-sized enterprises, the country can create jobs and alleviate poverty, ultimately improving the quality of life for all citizens.

“Moreover, the escalating state of insecurity, especially in the Southeast region, demands immediate attention. We express deep concern over the spate of violence and bloodshed that has plagued communities, leading to loss of lives and displacement of innocent citizens.

“CAN implores the government to intensify efforts in combating terrorism, banditry, and all forms of criminal activities. Adequate resources should be allocated to our security agencies, while collaboration with local communities and intelligence gathering must be strengthened. Restoring peace and security is vital not only for the affected regions but for the entire nation, as it will enable people to return to their farms, fostering food security and sustainable development.

“Furthermore, we emphasize the need for unity and national cohesion. Nigeria’s strength lies in its diversity, and we must harness this diversity for the common good of all citizens. Together, we can build bridges of understanding and foster an environment where all citizens feel valued and protected.

“CAN also encourage the government to prioritize education and healthcare. Quality education and accessible healthcare are fundamental rights that must be guaranteed to every Nigerian. By investing in these critical sectors, we empower our youth with knowledge and skills and ensure the well-being of our citizens, particularly the vulnerable.

“CAN is aware of the ongoing negotiations between the Federal Government and labour unions regarding the removal of fuel subsidies. We urge both parties to find a balanced solution that minimizes the impact on vulnerable Nigerians. The removal of subsidies is a significant economic adjustment with far-reaching consequences. We understand the government’s reasons but acknowledge the resulting distress and hardship”, the message reads.

