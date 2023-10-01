The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari has expressed his commitment to restore the country’s lost glory in food production.

The Minister who made this known in an Independence Day message, said he believes that Nigeria will once again become a leading exporter of agricultural produce, as it was in the 60s and 70s.

Senator Kyari while extending his felicitations to Nigerians on this significant assured that the nation will soon overcome its food insecurity challenges.

He acknowledges the contributions of smallholder farmers, who he said play a pivotal role in the production of the food the nation consumes.

“To support these farmers, the government is currently implementing policies and programs that aim to enhance their productivity.

“We recognise and appreciate the invaluable contribution of small rural women to our national food production,” he said.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to creating an enabling and conducive environment for women to increase their production and improve their social and economic well-being.

In an appeal, Kyari urged organized labor, represented by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), to reconsider their plan for an indefinite nationwide strike scheduled for Tuesday.

He highlighted the potential negative consequences of such a strike on the current situation and called for a collaborative effort to address workers’ welfare concerns.

Furthermore, he urged farmers and those involved in the food production value chain to continue their work without interruption. He emphasised that halting production would disproportionately affect small-income earners.

The Minister said he remains committed to realizing this vision and ensuring a prosperous future for Nigeria’s agricultural sector.





