Jean has been in vogue, with different styles emerging every year. We understand the need to look and keep to the trend. That’s why your three-year-old jeans may be old school at the moment. But how about the ones you bought two months ago, already losing the essence? To maintain the originality of jeans, it has to be taken care of in a certain way.

Before your jeans can last longer you just have to know how to wash them appropriately. A new pair of jeans can be rigid to wear; what you have to do is wash them to remove the starch or else, maintaining your jeans would be difficult.

But if the jeans are not rigid, you can wait for some time before washing them for the first time.

The motive behind not washing your jeans is that jeans are not being washed after the dying process, that is, raw denim. Manufacturers do recommend jeans should be rarely washed; I mean a few times per year. Yes, they’re not your regular clothes to be washed every market day.

An important area of the jeans, which is the crotch area, can attract bacteria. But if you’re healthy, you can resist the bacteria. Not all bacteria are bad for the human body. Sounds strange?

Anyway, let’s discuss some of the ways to maintain your jeans:

1. Make Use of the Right Detergent

Always make sure you use quality detergent for washing your jeans – that does not contain harsh chemicals that can make the jeans fade easily. If you’re using a washing machine for your jeans, it should be washed gently. Don’t try it hard on your jeans, it can damage them. You don’t need too much detergent to wash your jeans.

2. Don’t over-wash your Jeans

Your jeans should be moderately washed to prolong their durability. In other words, jeans should not be over washed or else it would wear out. Excess fading can affect the beauty of the jeans. Remember we already talked about this. Not the kind for every market day washing.

The process of making denim fabric is a water and chemical-intense process. That’s why it is essential not to wash jeans if it is not necessary. To preserve the colour of your jeans as much as possible, hand wash would be good and will make it last longer. If you’re using a machine it should be a gentle wash.

It is good for the material jean to be turned inside out when washing to prevent it from fading and should be spread out directly to the sun. Even if you’re using a washing machine, you should turn the jeans inside out.

3. Clean isolated stains on the Jeans

Whenever you notice a stain on your jeans, don’t wash the whole jeans, rather carefully wash the only stained part. You can even use a toothbrush to wash the stained area with a mild soap. Don’t overdo it in order not to make the washed area brighter than the real colour.

4. Wash the Jeans Separately

It is good to wash your jeans separately from other clothes. Some jeans can even stain other wears because of the high level of natural indigo used for it. If you’re using a washing machine, you can add salt and vinegar to maintain the colour of your jeans. Again, the machine doesn’t have to rush.

5. Let the Jeans dry properly

The way jeans are dried can also affect their appearance. The best way to dry jeans is to air dry. This will prevent it from shrinking and tearing. You must always make sure your jeans are thoroughly dried before wearing. Jeans can also have a nasty smell after wearing; that’s why you should hang them outside to let them air out before wearing them again.

6. Store the Jeans Properly

Don’t fold your jeans anyhow. It shouldn’t be folded too tightly, rather fold them loosely and store in a cool dry place. Too much exposure of the jeans to heat can weaken the fabric and fade the colour.