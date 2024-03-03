The Nekede Divisional Police Headquarters of the Imo State Police Command has arrested a 22-year-old notorious criminal suspect identified as Ewurum Obinna who specializes in vandalizing transformers and stealing of electricity arnored cables in Nekede and its environs.

Their arrest followed an intensed follow-up to a diligently gathered actionable intelligence by operatives of Nekede Divisional Headquarters in synergy with the local vigilantes

Confirming the arrest in a statement issued on Sunday by the Imo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, he also disclosed that the same operatives of the Nekede Divisional Headquarters while on intelligence-led visibility patrol along Human Race road, Naze, intercepted two suspected cultists who were en route to perfect their criminal intentions.

He said that the suspects include Chimezie Chukwukere, a 26yrs, and a 26yrs Arinze Victor, adding that on searching the suspects, one black toy gun, two cutlasses, black berets with a black axe logo inscribed on it, and other incriminating items were recovered.

According to him, the suspected vandal was arrested in the early hours of 1st of March 2024 after a hot chase by the operatives.

He said that on interrogation, “they confessed to the crimez admitting that his syndicate was responsible for stealing high-tension electricity cables and vandalizing the transformer at Dike Dum Lodge, Trinity Junction, and other areas in Nekede, while the suspected vandal confessed to being members of the black axe confraternity and are currently assisting the determined operatives.

“He has provided useful information to the Police to assist in the investigation.

“Effort is intensified to arrest other suspects at large particularly the receivers of the stolen items and make them face the full wrath of the law.”

The PPRO said that the uspects will certainly be arraigned in court after the conclusion of the investigation

The Police spokesman added that the Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma has expressed appreciation on the operatives for a job well done.

He charged DPO Nekede to sustain the tempo in cracking down on criminally-minded elements within his jurisdiction while reaffirming that the Command under his watch will continue to work tirelessly towards stamping out crime and criminality in the state.