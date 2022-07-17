6 things you can do to make your relationship work

-
You give allowance for the faults of your partner
You validate their emotions and opinions
You are accountable to each other
You communicate healthily
1. Intentional knowing
You intentionally get to know your partner by asking them questions and getting them to talk about themselves. Ask questions about their family; what they think about sex; core values, their career; their finances; their favorite meal; what their belief system is centered around, and many other things that are necessary to talk about.
2. Acceptance
Note that, commitment isn’t commitment if you stay only through the good moments and you’re nowhere to be found during the bad moments.
3. Assurance
4. Assumptions
5. Appreciation
Don’t forget to give them genuine accolades. Don’t flatter them. Give them honest reviews or compliments.
6. Don’t be controlling, allow them grow