6 things you can do to make your relationship work

5. Appreciation



This cannot be overemphasized. Appreciate the efforts of your partner, no matter how insignificant it may appear. Celebrate their small wins. Appreciate their efforts to get rid of a bad habit. Compliment their look, their way of speaking, cooking skills, etc.

To make your relationship work, you should also praise your partner’s strengths and not dwell too much on their faults. Always calling them out when they do wrong and never praising them when they do right could hurt them deeply. It could make them believe the lie that they are not worthy or deserving of you, because they keep giving you an avenue to complain or correct them.

Don’t rub their weaknesses in their face. Constantly affirm their strengths to them. Praise them when they succeed at something and cheer them up when they also fail.

But there should be a balance. Don’t focus too much on what they are doing wrong neither should you turn a blind eye to whatever it is that they are doing.

Don’t forget to give them genuine accolades. Don’t flatter them. Give them honest reviews or compliments.

6. Don’t be controlling, allow them grow



Allow your partner be himself or herself and stop trying to forcefully determine the trajectory of their life. To make your relationship work, you should not be manipulative neither should you be controlling. Allow your partner some breathing space.