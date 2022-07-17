Gwagwalada area council chair constitutes committee on disengaged staff

By Lawrence Bajah, Abuja
The chairman Gwagwalada Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory, Hon. Abubakar Giri has constituted a committee to examine the case of some staff that were recently disengaged by the council.

He said the committee which has two weeks to submit its report, is expected to ensure that the employment was based on merit and for the overall interest and development of the Council.

Recall that about 450 new appointments were made by the immediate past administration as against the 120 approved and documented.

Giri who urged the affected persons to be calm and wait for the report said there was nothing to fear as his administration meant well to all the residents.

The chairman stated this when the district and village heads within the council paid him Sallah homage, recently.

According to him, “most of us are educated there must be due process in anything you want to do.

“The past administration made a mistake by giving appointment anyhow to the youth. He had approved 120 persons for employment as staff, but later he employed 450 persons, where did he get that provision? That is why I disengaged them and set up a committee to screen them, so that the qualify ones can come back.

“I am not witch hunting anybody or being wicked, but most of them don’t have the requirement, that is the certificate. Most of them don’t even have posting letters, they were not posted to any office, they don’t have schedule.

“How can you employ someone that don’t have the requirement? I have disengaged some of them so that the committee will select the qualify ones,” Giri said.

On his part, the council secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Saba said after the committee submits its report, those qualified will be possibly reengaged.

However, the district head of Zuba, Alhaji Ibrahim Adamu who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers, endorsed the decision of the council chairman.

