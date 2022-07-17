2023: Peter Obi not ordinary, strong spiritual forces backing him, says prophet

A celibate prophet, Godfrey Gbujie of the Ministerial Leader of World Zionist Union, South-East Nigeria, has said the presidential bid of the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, is not ordinary, stating that there are strong spiritual forces backing him in the race.

He called for intense prayers ahead of the general elections next year.

Gbujie, who stated this on Sunday in Awka, Anambra State, said Nigerians might witness surprises in the polls due to what he called “the level of problems that will engulf the country.”

He said, “The level of problems we are witnessing now will be a child’s play to what shall happen next year; let everyone pray and prepare because things will not be easy.”

The 67-year-old prophet from Akabuo, Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, claimed that the blood of the innocent people killed and the cries of millions deprived of justice was before God.

He said the country had moved three steps backwards due to sins, noting that everyone regardless of tribe and creed must join in the national prayers.

It will be recalled that Gbujie had, before this year’s presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), predicted that Peter Obi, would emerge as the candidate of PDP.

But Obi later defected to the Labour Party and became its presidential candidate for the 2023 polls, a situation the prophet had expressed shock and disappointment about.





However, Gbujie on Sunday said, “What is happening around Peter Obi ahead of 2023 presidential election is not ordinary and everybody especially those in authorities should be very careful.

“I am saying this because nothing happens accidentally in the religious, economic and socio-political realm. The hand of God is behind what is happening around Peter Obi, especially the mass support from the youths across the country.

“This calls for serious warning for those in the corridors of power. Obi, Alhaji Bola Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and many others have been listed among actors to fulfil the divine plans for the country.”