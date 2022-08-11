Akeredolu welcomes release of abducted Craneburg Construction Company expatriate

The Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu on Thursday, expressed relief over the news of the release of the kidnapped expatriate with the Craneburg Construction Company who was abducted at a construction site in Owo, Ondo State.

Akeredolu who described the safe return of the expatriate as delightful, with a promise to continue to put in place strategies in reducing the incidence of kidnapping and other criminal activities in the state to the barest minimum.

He said “I am particularly happy that the abducted personnel with Craneburg construction company has regained freedom. We can only imagine his ordeal in the hands of his abductors.

“We also rejoice with other officials of this construction company who had been under tremendous emotional stress as they hoped for the safe return of their colleague.

“For us as government, we appreciate the work Craneburg is doing in Ondo State. We have given them our assurance to beef up security at the construction sites henceforth.

“Since we assumed office, the Craneburg Construction Company has handled and delivered a number of our projects including the Ore flyover, just as they also handle projects in other states in the country.

“There was never a time when they bothered about the issue of security. They had lived peacefully with our people for over 5 years.

“We understand the sad reality of insecurity across the country. In the sunshine state, we are prepared to double our efforts and tackle this menace with vigour.” the governor said.

Akeredolu appreciated all security agencies in the state for the relentless efforts and steps taken to ensure that the victim returned unharmed.

It will be recalled that gunmen suspected to be kidnappers last month, invaded and attacked the construction company and abducted the expatriate, killing his driver and the security operatives attached to him.

