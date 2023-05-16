Security operatives from the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Army and the Police Force have arrested five suspects during raids of terrorists’ hideouts in parts of Kaduna and Kano, respectively.

Dr Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer of the DSS, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the raids of the hideouts in the two states were simultaneously carried out in the early hours of Monday.

According to him, during the raid in Kaduna State, the terrorists deployed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) against the fighting forces.

He said one of the terrorists who wore suicide jacket blew himself up while three suspects were arrested.

Afunanya said items recovered during a search on the group’s accommodation, after Police EOD had diffused other IEDs, were two suicide jackets, one AK-47 rifle, a pistol and one laptop.

“In Kano State, two suspects were arrested while recovered items were a pistol, 11 mobile phones, two hand grenades and one fully charged AK-47 magazine.

“Other items recovered are two empty AK-47 magazines, one Peugeot 307 car and an ID card belonging to a suspect that escaped,” he said.

Afunanya said intelligence had earlier revealed that high-profile terrorist targets were regrouping in the North West to carry out dastardly acts in the area.

He said the steady military operations in the North East had necessitated the insurgents’ escape to the North West and Central zones where they were establishing active cells.

“The Service commends the Nigerian Military and Police for their resilience and support which led to the success of the operation. The sustained interagency synergy is, without doubt, a game changer in counter-threat actions.





“Also, the Service wishes to state and very clearly, that it will continue to collaborate with sister agencies to rid the nation of criminal elements, particularly at this transition period and even beyond.

“This is more so that certain persons are desperate to undermine the process. But the Service will resist this and ensure a seamless event,” he added.

Afunanya said the DSS would continue to cooperate with stakeholders to achieve a peaceful environment critical to the pursuit of legitimate businesses by law-abiding citizens and residents.

