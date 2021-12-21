417 Oyo residents tested positive for COVID-19 in one week ― Commissioner

With a total of 417 residents of Oyo state testing positive for COVID-19 in the last seven days, the Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Bode Ladipo has warned that an increase in the number of people contracting the virus is expected this festive period.

He expressed worry that on one of the days within the last one week, the state had 122 persons test positive for COVID-19 which was the highest in the country for the day.

Speaking during the flag-off of the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign, at Aleshinloye market, Ibadan, Ladipo said enjoined residents to take serious observance of COVID-19 protocols especially at a time where people will be moving from one place to the other and having fun in the spirit of the yuletide season.

So far, Ladipo reported that about 722,000 residents of the state had been vaccinated with only about 200,000 persons fully vaccinated.

This is as he reported that about 20 people had got the booster dose of COVID-19.

“In the last two months or so, we had an increment and that increment is expected based on the festivities and the movement of people across borders and boundaries. Within the last seven days, unfortunately, we have recorded 417 people that have tested positive, and most, unfortunately, two days back we recorded 122,” Ladipo said.

As a matter of urgency, Ladipo urged residents of the state to avail themselves of the opportunity to be vaccinated, stressing that it is free and available at many locations.

Ladipo further disclosed that out of about 75,000 people that had been tested for COVID-19 in the state, 9,300 persons had had their results come back positive.

The flag-off saw Governor Seyi Makinde receive his COVID-19 booster shot, which he described as getting an added layer of protection.

He pointed to data showing that COVID-19 might linger longer than thought, enjoining residents to adhere to protocols of social distancing, regular washing of hands, and wearing of face masks.

He decried that COVID-19 vaccines were recently destroyed, and called on residents of the state to get vaccinated to enable the state to achieve herd immunity.

He bemoaned a situation where only about six percent of residents had been vaccinated, urging more residents to get vaccinated.

Makinde said, “Today, I call on the good people of Oyo State to take advantage of this free service to get vaccinated and give themselves and their loved ones an added layer of protection against the virus.

“I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the frontline workers, who have been working tirelessly for nearly two years, to contain the virus in the state. Your thankless work has not gone unnoticed. On our part, we will continue to support you with the resources you need to get the job done.”

In his remarks, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin said he prayed that the state becomes one with the highest number of vaccinated people.

Speaking, the Olubadan of Ibadan land, who was represented by the Ekefa Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Lekan Alabi, saluted efforts of the Oyo state government at ensuring that COVID-19 is not entrenched in Oyo State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.APC states to establish Health Emergency Trust Fund…

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.