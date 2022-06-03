400-level OOU student arrested over attempt to kill policeman

A 400-level student of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Victor Olabisi Oluwatimilehin, for allegedly attempting to kill a policeman on duty, identified as Idowu Moses, along Ijebu-Ode -Ibadan road.

The suspect, according to the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was driving a tinted Toyota Camry car loaded with domestic items towards Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Wednesday.

He was said to have been flagged down by the police officer at a checkpoint to know the identities of those occupying the vehicle since they could not be seen from outside.

Oyeyemi said the driver of the vehicle instead of stopping for a check accelerated and knocked down the police inspector.

The PPRO said the police officer attached to PMF 71 Awa Ijebu consequently sustained bodily injury.

The student was said to have raced towards his destination.





He was reportedly given a hot chase and was apprehended at a village very close to Ibadan, and thereafter brought back to Ijebu-Ode area command.

The victim, it was gathered, was taken to a hospital for treatment by his colleagues.

Oyeyemi said the suspect would be charged to court soon on the order of the State Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole.