For the moments when you make a mistake, or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages, according to WhatsApp new update.

From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, WhatsApp is working on bringing users more control over their chats.

Follow these easy steps below:

Open your WhatsApp chat Long-press on a sent message Choose ‘Edit’ from the menu for up to fifteen minutes after. Edited messages will display ‘edited’ alongside them, so those you’re messaging are aware of the correction without showing edit history.

As with all personal messages, media and calls, your messages and the edits you make are protected by end-to-end encryption.

This feature has started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

