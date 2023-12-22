The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has disclosed that no fewer than 3,413 inmates are on death row in custodial centres across the country.

The Service also disclosed that the total inmate population in custodial centres across the country stood at 77,849 comprising 76,081 males and 1,768 females as at Monday, 18th of December, 2023.

National Public Relations Officer of NCoS, Mr Abubakar Umar made this known on Friday in Abuja at a media parley on the activities of the Service in the outgoing year.

Umar further disclosed that the total number of awaiting trial inmates is 53,836 comprising 52,512 males and 1,324 females.

“It could be observed that the number of Awaiting Trial Persons (ATP) in custody constitutes 69 percent of the total inmate population.

“The high number of ATP is a phenomenon that is challenging for the Service. However, the Service is working towards alleviating this conundrum and providing judicial guarantees for them,” he stated.

He revealed that a total of 1,308 inmates were those sentenced to life imprisonment, adding that of the 3,413 inmates on death row, 3,341 of the persons are males while the remaining 72 are females.

He, however, noted that 2023 was eventful and came with a brighter perspective for the Service, saying the Service was able to enhance the fortification of the custodial facilities from external attacks and aggression.

“Also, we have not recorded any form of internal insurrection from within our facilities. This result is largely attributed to adequate provision of the basic needs and necessities of inmates, as well as the proactive efforts of the Service through the deployment of technology in surveillance and logistical provisions for rapid response in and around custodial facilities,” he stated.

Umar said the Service explored interagency synergy in building security in and around Custodial Centres in Nigeria, which he noted had yielded positive results.

According to him, with the initiative and support of the Minister for Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Service was able to trim down the numbers in the custody following the release of 4,086 inmates who had options of fine and/or compensation.

He said this was in addition to other measures such as construction of new custodial facilities in the six (6) geopolitical zones of Nigeria, strengthening the non-custodial alternative, provision of adequate logistics for court duties, and other initiatives towards depopulation custodial facilities.

He noted that Controller-General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, has taken welfare of staff and inmates uppermost in the efforts to transform the Service.

He said: “This year also, we are able to improve on the treatment regime for inmates in the areas of reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration.

“Suffice it to mention that a total of 1,840 inmates sat for the 2023 NECO/SSCE, while many others are undergoing various academic programmes in Custodial Centres nationwide.

“As you are aware, our partnership with the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is yielding pragmatic results as many inmates are undergoing various degree programmes, including doctorate degrees, in custody.

“In terms of staff welfare, we are committed towards improving the wellbeing of personnel as they are invaluable in achieving Service mandates.

“In addition to providing more barracks and office accommodation, we succeeded in the massive promotion of staff this year. In 2023 alone, we were able to promote more than 20,000 officers and men.

“Only yesterday (Thursday), we decorated a total of 5,014 personnel who were recently promoted, in addition to the 17,693 who were elevated earlier in the year.

“In the area of cushioning the hardship faced by staff arising from the fuel subsidy removal, we rolled out several palliative measures among which is the provision of mass transit buses to convey staff residing in faraway areas to and from work at no cost,” Umar stated.

