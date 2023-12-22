Kogi Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on Friday, commissioned some sets of infrastructures including fire trucks, Ambulances and SUV vehicles for both the legislative and judiciary arm of the state government as well as other institutions.

At the event which was held at the Muhammadu Buhari Civic centre, Lokoja, governor Bello noted that the commissioning of these medical and safety infrastructures including vehicles for the other two arms of government is in fulfilment of all of our promise to the good people of Kogi’ state.

He said the ambulances which would be for all the Local government areas of the state were literally mobile operation theatres and hospitals adding that they are equipped with the state of the Art facilities.

The governor said the vehicles for the legislature and judiciary were a strong reflection of a cordial relationship between all the arms of government and the desire for them to perform their duties to the best of their abilities and under favourable conditions of mobility.

He said the fire trucks were also very necessary safety infrastructures that will fast track emergency responses in times of first outbreaks and other disasters.

The governor thanked the people of the state for the privilege to serve them while he assured that his successor and Gov-elect, Ahmed Usman Ododo will do much more for the people.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, RT. Hon Aliu Umar Yusuf lauded the governor for demonstrating unwavering commitment to the welfare of the members of the other arms of government.

He noted that the distribution of utilities for the Judicial and legislative arm is among many of his administration’s implementation of a comprehensive welfare program for these other two arms.

He noted that the government recently ensured the creation of a conducive legislative environment noting that the governor’s leadership serves as a model for other states.

Giving his goodwill message, the state commissioner for health, Dr. Usman Zakeri, said the governor premised on the needs assessment he conducted upon assumption of office, ensured that certain grey areas were fixed.

He said that the government employed Over 3,000 health care professionals to fill in empty gaps in medical services while also venturing into the rehabilitation of zonal hospitals, specialist hospitals and building of other hospitals from scratch.

He added Those who knew the state of those facilities would testify that the Gov. Bello’s administration has fast tracked development in the health sector.

He said that governor Bello historically approved that Medical Residency training funds which the resident doctors were indelibly grateful for adding that he was leaving with loud ovations.

He said that the medical facilities would facilitate the actualisation of emergency Medical services, prevent maternal death, ensure easy blood sample transportation, fast track emergency medical supplies and other very germane spontaneous health care service delivery.