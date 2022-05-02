3 dead, others injured as 3-storey building collapses in Lagos 

Three persons, including a woman and her child, have been confirmed dead, while no fewer than 23 others have been rescued as a three-storey building collapsed late on Sunday night in the Ebutte Meta area of Lagos State.

The rescued occupants of the building so far included nine children and 16 adults who were identified as residents of the building.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed the incident and added that efforts were being put in place to reach the trapped occupants of the collapsed building.

The building, situated on 24 Ibadan Street, Ebutte Meta was said to have caved in around 10 O’clock on Sunday night with most of the occupants inside.

Emergency operations by the officials of LASEMA, FRSC, the Nigeria Police Force and others are still ongoing at the time of filing this report

Details later…