3 Atiku supporters escape death while mounting billboard in Rivers

Latest News
By Tribune Online
3 Atiku supporters , NAPTIP Navy raid , Rivers APC Cole , Former APC spokesman, Flooding: Two die in Rivers IDP camp, Rivers tops fiscal performance , Gunmen defy security arrangement, Petrol hits N400 p/litre, Tension in Rivers community as vigilante kills soldierShooting in Rivers, Prophetess dies 48 hours after conviction for manslaughter, Rivers LG offers 80 post-graduates scholarships, Rivers: Marine Police confirms, Two killed, Ogoni youths block East-West
Three Supporters of Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) escaped death on Sunday in Rivers state after being attacked trying to mount a campaign billboard in support of the Presidential candidate.
Tribune Online gathered that the three victims were attacked and received several matchet cuts and were hospitalised. 
They were reported to have been attacked by suspected political thugs while hanging posters of the PDP candidate in Omuma local council of Rivers State.
Reacting to the incident spokesperson of the Rivers State Civil Society Organizations (RIVSCO) Solomon Lenu condemned the incident.
Also, the spokesperson of the Atiku campaign organization in Rivers State, Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa condemned the incident saying it was a pity that such a pitiable incident would be happening in Rivers State at this time.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Leaders Handle Criticism

Criticism is the leader’s unwritten recompense. Leaders are criticized for issues they have control over as well as those about which they can do nothing. They are criticized for the sublime…

2023: Tinubu Plans Budgetary Expansion To Stimulate Economic Growth

In continuation of our analysis of presidential candidates’ economic plans which started last week with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s economic blueprint, today we consider the economic agenda of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu…

DisCos Pay Over N212billion To NBET In 6 Months

Between January and June 2022, electricity distribution companies (DisCos) paid N212billion of their total invoice to the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) , reports have shown…

Stop Rates To Marginally Rise Despite N105bn Net Inflow

There are expectations in the money market that stop rates will marginally rise amid the bias of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for a contractionary policy…

MONDAY LINES: A Case For Yoruba Unity

I want to write about the civil war in Egbe Afenifere, then I remember what happened to the lame orphan who thought he could be the referee in a fight of witches. He was too ‘small’ for that magisterial job…

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Latest News

2023: Adeleke pledges to deliver Osun for Atiku

Latest News

Atiku is at home with all genders, tribes ― Dino Melaye

Latest News

Atiku’s statement in Kaduna quoted out of context ― Ex-PDP BoT Chairman

Latest News

2023: Nigerians don’t need sectional president, Tinubu replies Atiku

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More