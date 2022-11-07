3 Atiku supporters escape death while mounting billboard in Rivers

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Criticism is the leader’s unwritten recompense. Leaders are criticized for issues they have control over as well as those about which they can do nothing. They are criticized for the sublime…
2023: Tinubu Plans Budgetary Expansion To Stimulate Economic Growth
In continuation of our analysis of presidential candidates’ economic plans which started last week with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s economic blueprint, today we consider the economic agenda of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu…
DisCos Pay Over N212billion To NBET In 6 Months
Between January and June 2022, electricity distribution companies (DisCos) paid N212billion of their total invoice to the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) , reports have shown…
Stop Rates To Marginally Rise Despite N105bn Net Inflow
There are expectations in the money market that stop rates will marginally rise amid the bias of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for a contractionary policy…
MONDAY LINES: A Case For Yoruba Unity
I want to write about the civil war in Egbe Afenifere, then I remember what happened to the lame orphan who thought he could be the referee in a fight of witches. He was too ‘small’ for that magisterial job…