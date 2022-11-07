3 Atiku supporters escape death while mounting billboard in Rivers

Three Supporters of Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) escaped death on Sunday in Rivers state after being attacked trying to mount a campaign billboard in support of the Presidential candidate. Tribune Online gathered that the three victims were attacked and received several matchet cuts and were hospitalised.

They were reported to have been attacked by suspected political thugs while hanging posters of the PDP candidate in Omuma local council of Rivers State. Reacting to the incident spokesperson of the Rivers State Civil Society Organizations (RIVSCO) Solomon Lenu condemned the incident. Also, the spokesperson of the Atiku campaign organization in Rivers State, Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa condemned the incident saying it was a pity that such a pitiable incident would be happening in Rivers State at this time.