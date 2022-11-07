Missing cashier found dead, buried in shallow grave behind gas plant in Imo

The Imo State Police Command Owerri has unraveled the mystery surrounding the disappearance of a young lady identified as Miss Joy Uchechi Nwachukwu.

A statement issued on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abattam, said that the young lady aged 36, had left home for work at Halim 633 Synergy Cooking Gas Station, Toronto/Road Safety by MCC Road, Owerri, Imo State and never returned home.

He said that given the situation, the family of the young woman had reported the case of the missing person on October 24, 2022, to the Police.

Abattam said that after a futile search, the family decided to complain to the Commissioner of Police through a petition written by one Pastor Mrs Precious Abara.

On receipt of the petition according to him, it was immediately referred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation.

Immediately detectives from the FORENSIC SECTION were detailed to investigate in conjunction with a team of CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATORS (CSIs) led by Inspector Obele Fredrick.

He said that the investigating team, “on October 26, 2022, left the Police Headquarters to the scene of the crime on the investigation, armed with Forensic Equipment.

“On arrival according to him, preliminary investigation revealed that Miss Joy Uchechi Nwachukwu who doubles as the Secretary/Cashier of the Gas Plant takes the weekly money sales to the bank on Tuesdays and manages the day-to-day running of the company because the owner who resides abroad entrust the business in her care.”

The PPRO said that these unfolding revelations gave the team of detectives an insight into the puzzle surrounding the disappearance of the lady and a thorough search was made in the premises of the entire gas station for clues.

He said that unfortunately, nothing incriminating was discovered and as a result, they move to the back of the COOKING GAS STATION, in the course of searching where a blood stain was observed on the wall of the fence.

He said this made the team suspect foul play hence, they carefully and professionally traced the blood stain to an area where dried grasses were packed deceptively with two heavy stones placed on them to create an impression that nothing has been done around area for a long time.

Abattam said because the operatives were not fooled they removed the heavy stones, and the grasses and gently dug out the earth, behold an offensive stench oozed out.

Excitedly according to him, they dug further only to discover it was a shallow grave, and inside was a shovel and a cutlass and the decomposing body of Miss Joy Uchechi Nwachukwu.

The Police Spokesman said that the corpse was exhumed, and the shovel and cutlass were recovered to the Station. He said that items recovered in the shallow grave include murder weapons which was used to kill the victim.

The PPRO said that the corpse was later evacuated and deposited at the Federal Medical Centre mortuary for autopsy, adding that two suspects have been arrested and are undergoing interrogation for the gruesome murder of Miss Joy Uchechi Nwachukwu while two others are on the run.

He assured that police operatives are not relenting in their search for the fleeing suspects insisting that within the shortest possible time, adding that they will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.