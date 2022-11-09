28 killed in Benue communal clashes

About 28 people were killed in some communities in the Ado local government area of Benue State.

The crisis which is clannish was said to have started in Ebonyi state but extended to Benue communities were 28 people mostly women and children were said to be casualties.

Chairman of the local government, James Oche, who disclosed this to our correspondent on Wednesday said that the crisis started when a group of people who were angered by the desecration of their shrine all in the Ebonyi community decided to unleash terror on Benue communities.

Oche said that the crisis started in Ebonyi State and spread to the Ezza community in Benue State.

There have been agelong clashes between communities in Ebonyi and Benue states.

The council boss added that one of the largest markets in the Ezza community in the local government was completely destroyed.

“The crisis is between Effunn and Ezza people, the crisis started in Ebonyi state and escalated to communities in Benue State.

“What I heard was that someone from one of the communities desecrated one of their shrines and instead of settling their crisis in Ebonyi they moved the crisis to Benue where over 28 people have been killed on this side as of the last count today.

Oche said that security men have been deployed to the affected areas but regretted the loss of lives.

“Women and children were killed and property worth several millions of naira destroyed. For instance, at Ulayi ward they sacked five of the 10 council wards and the second largest market in the council was destroyed.

The chairman called for more deployment of security men in the area.

Efforts to get the reaction of the State Command spokesperson, Catherine Anene were not successful as her phone rang out.

