28 killed in Benue communal clashes

Latest News
By Johnson Babajide - Makurdi
28 killed in Benue communal clashes , Suspected herders Benue communities,Again, suspected herders kill three in Benue community, Kidnappers release Benue PDP Assembly candidate after payment of N3m, Two killed in fresh attack on Benue community, Police arrest suspected cult , 23 killed as herders go on reprisal attack in Benue, 74 injured as flood ravages, suspected herders invade Benue communities, Benue State Government on Wednesday raised the alarm that the incessant herdsmen attacks have destroyed , infrastructure in the state.suspected herders kill four, 3 killed in Benue rival cult clash, police arrest 30 suspects, Benue volunteer guards arrest five suspected foreign fighters linked to Boko Haram, Suspected herders kill six in Benue, Benue police arrest Kuje prison escapee, Suspected herders kill, Police arrest officer, Police arrest four suspects, Five killed Benue, Suspected herders kill five, TY Danjuma's Foundation to expend over N1bn on Benue communities affected by insurgency, Benue governorship election: Idoma alleges marginalisation, rejects deputy governor slot, Police kill three

About 28 people were killed in some communities in the Ado local government area of Benue State.

The crisis which is clannish was said to have started in Ebonyi state but extended to Benue communities were 28 people mostly women and children were said to be casualties.

Chairman of the local government, James Oche, who disclosed this to our correspondent on Wednesday said that the crisis started when a group of people who were angered by the desecration of their shrine all in the Ebonyi community decided to unleash terror on Benue communities.

Oche said that the crisis started in Ebonyi State and spread to the Ezza community in Benue State.

There have been agelong clashes between communities in Ebonyi and Benue states.

The council boss added that one of the largest markets in the Ezza community in the local government was completely destroyed.

“The crisis is between Effunn and Ezza people, the crisis started in Ebonyi state and escalated to communities in Benue State.

“What I heard was that someone from one of the communities desecrated one of their shrines and instead of settling their crisis in Ebonyi they moved the crisis to Benue where over 28 people have been killed on this side as of the last count today.

Oche said that security men have been deployed to the affected areas but regretted the loss of lives.

“Women and children were killed and property worth several millions of naira destroyed. For instance, at Ulayi ward they sacked five of the 10 council wards and the second largest market in the council was destroyed.

The chairman called for more deployment of security men in the area.

Efforts to get the reaction of the State Command spokesperson, Catherine Anene were not successful as her phone rang out.

 ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Latest News

Sanwo-Olu to electorates: Elect leaders that’ll tap rich cultural heritage,…

Latest News

EFCC probing allegation on crude theft, endemic corruption in oil & gas industry…

Latest News

Police arrest thug over alleged attacks on Atiku’s convoy

Latest News

FCT Pension Board disburses N8bn to 1,217 retirees in 6 years

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More