The ongoing release of water from Lagdo Dam in the Republic of Cameroon has so far resulted in the deaths of at least 28 Nigerian citizens, the displacement of 48,168 individuals, and the affecting of 159,157 persons in 13 states of the Federation.

Habib Ahmed, the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), disclosed this during the opening of a critical Emergency Coordination Forum (ECF) meeting held in Abuja.

He stated that the ECF meeting was convened to “discuss the current flood situation along the River Benue resulting from the ongoing release of water from Lagdo Dam in the Republic of Cameroon.

Your participation in this important forum, albeit on very short notice, is no doubt an indication of our commitment to working together to develop valuable early warning information for dissemination to Nigerians to save lives, safeguard livelihoods, and protect critical national assets and infrastructure.

“The outcome of our deliberations is also expected to be shared with responsible agencies and individuals to enable them to make the right decisions in line with their statutory mandates.

“The update from NEMA is that the agency has been alerted to a sudden increase in the inundation of riparian communities and farmlands along the banks of the River Niger in Adamawa, Taraba, and Benue States in the past 48 hours.

“The sudden situation is attributed to the rapid release of waters from Lagdo Dam in the Republic of Cameroon and has resulted in the displacement of several inhabitants of the affected communities. Furthermore, croplands and valuable infrastructure are at risk of getting washed away by the floodwaters.

“Situation reports from Adamawa State confirm the upsurge of floodwaters along the floodplains of the River Benue.

The situation is expected to be replicated in the downstream states of Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Anambra, Edo, Delta, and Bayelsa as the River Benue joins the River Niger and flows to the Atlantic Ocean through the Niger Delta,” he noted.

While expressing concern over the development, he underscored the need to “alert authorities of state and local governments along the Rivers Niger and Benue basin areas to immediately activate their emergency response plans to avert potential damage and losses that will arise due to the inundation of communities by floodwaters.

“Furthermore, we are expecting to receive updates from the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), NIMET, NEMA Operations Office in Yola, Adamawa State, and from state emergency agencies of the frontline states to keep you updated on the situation as it unfolds.

I also wish to update you on the NEMA situation room dashboard, which indicates that this year’s flood scenario has affected 159,157 persons, resulted in the loss of 28 persons, and caused the displacement of 48,168 individuals in 13 states across Nigeria.

He, however, assured that the agency will continue working with all the partners and the media with a view to updating Nigerians on the emerging situation.

