26-year-old lady stabs lover to death in Edo

A 44-year-old man has been stabbed to death by his lady friend in Benin City.

Police identified the woman as Gift Obieriei, 26, a mother of three, from Ethiope East local government area of Delta State.

The deceased Mr Eghosa Iguodala and the woman were having extramarital affairs before the incident at about 12 noon on Monday, October 24, 2022.

It was learnt that the woman stabbed her lover in the neck and back with a broken bottle when the man allegedly pursued her with a machete on sighting her in another man’s house in his area.

Police said he bled to death on the spot as security operatives had evacuated his bloodstained corpse to a morgue.

The incident occurred about at Imafidon Street, Off Upper Siluko Road, Egor Quarters, Benin City.

It was gathered that the deceased, Mr Eghosa Iguodala a commercial bus driver, is married and has four children.

They were said to have started dating about a month ago.

In a video, a woman whose right wrist was handcuffed to the back seat of a car while she identified herself simply as Gift, from Delta State, a resident of Uhogua Community in Benin City.

She added that the deceased, on seeing her in another person’s residence, attacked her.

“When he saw me with another person, he came to fight me at the person’s house. I don’t live in his house, I went to see someone,” she narrated.

The Public Relations Officer for Edo State Police Command SP Chidi Nwabuzor the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Ogida divisional headquarters on receiving the information, swiftly mobilised his operatives to the scene of the crime.

SP Nwabuzor explained that on arrival at the scene of crime, the operatives found the lifeless body of the deceased lying in a pool of his blood.

“On careful examination of the body, it was discovered that late Eghosa Iguodala was stabbed in his neck and back regions.

“One suspect Gift Obieriei, 26 was arrested and immediately transferred to Criminal Investigation Department, CID, State Command headquarters, Benin City for discreet investigation,” SP Chidi stated.