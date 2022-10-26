Oyebanji and the daunting expectations of Ekiti people

‘YOMI AYELESO reports that people of Ekiti state and indeed stakeholders are making known their expectations of their new governor, Biodun Oyebanji.

MR Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been sworn in as the fifth elected governor of Ekiti state. The 54-year-old Oyebanji from Ikogosi-Ekiti succeeded Dr Kayode Fayemi, who finished his second and final term as governor of the state. On the face of it, Oyebanji comes across as the most experienced governor ever elected in Ekiti since 1999 having held several public offices such as Special Assistant, Special Adviser, Chief of Staff, Commissioner and Secretary to the State Government.

Also, Oyebanji’s experience having worked in the banking industry for over a decade before his foray into politics may help him in management of the state’s lean resources. Oyebanji’s capacity is also enhanced by the fact that he had a stint as a lecturer at Ekiti State University. But, more than ever, the experiences garnered over the years will be put to test as governor of the state for at least the next four years. During his campaign, Oyebanji said his government will focus on job creation for young people and human capital development; tapping the state’s human resources; Agriculture and Rural Development; Infrastructure and Industrialisation; Arts, Culture, and Tourism; and Governance.

Expectations

As Oyebanji settles into office, all eyes are already on him with some stakeholders already spelling out their expectations of the new governor. Indeed, Oyebanji has an arduous task ahead, especially considering the lean resources of the state amid the issues that he inherited from his predecessor.

One of the major issues that the new governor has to deal with is fixing road infrastructure that has collapsed in many parts of the state, even the roads linking Ekiti to neighbouring states. He also has on his hands the task of arresting poverty in the state. Stakeholders note that the state of poverty in the state can be tackled through prompt payment of salaries, payment of deductions and leave bonuses and arrears to all categories of workers owed by the former administrations of Fayemi and governor Ayo Fayose. Suffice it to say that the state is being regarded as a civil service state as the strength of the economy largely depends on the financial capabilities of workers. Also, stakeholders point to the need to increase the fund for the payment of gratuities from the present N100m monthly to an appreciable level. As of now, Ekiti receives an average of N3 billion monthly allocation from the federation account with its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) oscillating between N750 million and N800 monthly.

Bearing in mind that the state has a monthly wage bill of N2.5billion; while N100 million is voted for payment of gratuity of retirees, the state has about N500 million monthly to execute capital projects and perform other essential social services.

Among other stakeholders, the immediate past Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Wale Fapohunda said the new governor should focus on rehabilitating the dilapidated roads across the state and liaise with relevant agencies and ministries to attend to the federal roads. Fapohunda noted that the new governor must attract more funds to achieve his agenda. “Undoubtedly, we have challenges and we are a state with big dreams but struggling with limited resources. But we have put in place several mechanisms but we will continue to struggle, that is just it.It is not going to be an easy task and he (Oyebanji) knows too. We have to repair infrastructures, especially our roads. Yes, majority of those roads are federal government roads but our people don›t care who owns the roads, they just want to use good roads, so we must work on these roads.

“I think another area is how to get alternative funding to finance some of our projects in the state. Though the last administration tried but we must sustain and do more because without fund, you can›t do anything.”

The chairman of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Ekiti chapter, Mr Joel Akinola, said the first agenda that would put a soothing balm on the already bruised bodies of his members is for Oyebanji to upon assumption of office declare a State of emergency on all hanging pension benefits.

The NUP boss said it sounds incredible that the government was owing N37.5 billion gratuity arrears of retirees.He opined that the N100 million released monthly by Fayemi administration to defray the backlog should be increased to N500 million to accommodate their needs. Akinola revealed that an aggregate of 587 pensioners are either dead or bedridden in Ekiti due to infirmity suffered as a result of incapacity to get the required treatments for their ailments.

The chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the state, Sola Adigun called on the governor to think outside the box in fulfilling his campaign promises especially to the workers to defray the outstanding salaries and emoluments of members.

Adigun said: «The first expectation of workers from the new governor is that governance should start with immediate alacrity. We want him to look into the backlog of arrears, and other issues such as promotion without financial backing, that is 2019-2020 promotion.Workers are expecting that after the implementation of the 2019/2020 year, then 2021/2022 promotion exercise will commence.

“At the state level, we are having a backlog of salaries he inherited and about eight deductions that have not been paid and remitted to appropriate quarters, so workers are expecting that this will be done immediately. Then, just that he did promise from his inaugural address that his government will be inclusive and workers are expecting that their leaders are carried along on every steps that pertain to their welfare and conditions of service. We are not expecting that government would have taken decisions, implement before engaging representatives of the workers.”





A former general secretary, of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr Dele Adesina, SAN, advised him to consult with sons and daughters to tap in their ideas towards the development of the state. He added that there is need for the new government to place more priority on technical education for young citizens to acquire knowledge that would help them to be self-reliant.

According to him, «He should make it a deliberate policy to bring Ekiti elites together and rub minds with them on what they could contribute. Gone are the days when the government alone can bring about sustainable development. There are many Ekiti people out there who are not pushed over anywhere in the world and could contribute well to the growth of our state. The secret of it is that when an idea comes from a particular set of people, they won’t allow it to die. To engage our youth, I want to urge Mr. Oyebanji to invest more in technical colleges so that young men and women in Ekiti can acquire knowledge that can help them establish small scale businesses.”

A chieftain of the APC and National chairman of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju Tinubu (SWAGA 2023) Senator Dayo Adeyeye said the new governor should be ready to reach out to stakeholders in the state regardless of political differences in a bid to change the economic status and enhance sustainable development of the state.

Adeyeye who contested the governorship primary alongside the governor said, «I will advice him (Oyebanji) to ensure that the people of the state are brought together for a common purpose of developing the state. No government can do it alone, you need to bring people together, irrespective of their political affiliations. Let him bring about unity among the people of Ekiti, and let him be focus on development of the state because Ekiti is the poorest in the South West, all the indices are against us in Ekiti and the challenges are enormous.

“This is not time for flamboyance or flying private jets around the country; that should be a thing of the past from any Ekiti governor. He should be humble and focused for the task ahead, the state need helmsman whose hands are permanently on deck, working day and night for the good of the people and most importantly solicit support from everywhere he could get it in advancing the economic development of the state. Don’t forget that the poverty level of the state is extremely high, people need to be given hope and courage. I pray if he is focus and dedicated, a lot of people will be ready to help him.”

Promise

Oyebanji, in his inauguration speech, acknowledged the enormous challenges confronting the state in aspects of the economy, infrastructure, human capital development, but explained that with support from people towards his agenda and government, Ekiti would be prosperous.

Oyebanji said: «Our goal is to safeguard our people’s lives, livelihoods, well-being and future. It is to create shared prosperity for all. To grow the economy, equip our people with valuable skills, create jobs, and expand the range of opportunities available for everyone. It is to create a conducive environment for investors to thrive in our economy, and to make Ekiti State the preferred destination to live, work, and invest.

“Our modus operandi will be the establishment of numerous platforms for widespread participation, interaction, and inclusiveness of all stakeholders. We intend to ensure robust dialogue and uncensored expression and consultations across the length and breadth of the state, thereby ensuring the interest and participation of all in the welfare of Ekiti Kete. We assure the people that we will hear you and truly see you. Our outlook is a government of the people, for the people, by the people through active involvement. On this platform I hereby pledge my accessibility to you all.”

Despite possessing experiences and good credentials, Oyebanji would face the reality that the state is owing billions of naira in pension, salaries and gratuities and that the people are really waiting patiently to see the magic wand that would be deployed to surmount the challenge. Apart from the civil servants and pensioners, groups; farmers, artisans, traders, students, contractors, traditional rulers, commercial motorcyclists and drivers inclusive also hope for dividends of democracy from the new administration.