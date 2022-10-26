PTI tackles fire disasters in N’Delta, inaugurates Fire Academy

Following dearth of fire fighters and fire-fighting skills across the Niger Delta region and Nigeria in general, the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) has inaugurated a Fire Academy to reverse the trend.

It will be recalled that in Delta State, nay Warri axis alone, fire incidences, including hydrocarbon fire, are rife yearly, leading to colossal losses of lives and properties worth fortunes which cause is often attributed to lack of adequate training and insufficient fire fighters.

Speaking at the inauguration of the academy at PTI Osubi campus on Monday, Principal and Chief Executive of the institute, Dr Henry Adebowale Adimula, said the academy was part of PTI’s drives to diversify by training professionals in fire-fighting, prevention and other fire-related issues industrially or domestically.

According to him, the academy was conceived 15 years ago and structure built 13 years ago, but dragged due to lack of funds to complete the buildings and provide basic equipment required for its take-off.

He said after much delay, the academy eventually came to fruition to coincide with the 50th anniversary of PTI after he opted to think out of the box to partner with Delmatic Nigeria Limited.

He described fire fighting as an untapped and under-explored industry that needs high investment, given its relevance to the society. He therefore solicited support of all stakeholders to make the academy work.

The Kwara-born academic said the purpose of the academy, therefore, “is to impact knowledge through the training of skilled, competent personnel across various industries who will be well-equipped with the proficiency of extinguishing fire and rescue service in order to protect lives and properties in the event of fire outbreak.”

He said the vision of the academy is not only to focused on hydrocarbon and domestic fire-fighting, but to provide entrants hands-on learning experience structured to provide entrants to trainees with a stable career path in fire-fighting in all areas at times.

Coordinator of the PTI Fire Academy, Mrs Mercy Irefo, in her address, listed courses available to include Awareness, Fire Management, Fire Engineering, Administrative Courses, among others who want to build a career in fire-fighting prevention and control.

While noting that the courses are both full-time and part-time of maximum of three to nine months with awards of certificates and diplomas, Irefo called for partnership with the Delta State government, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Airforce, Federal Fire Service and other critical stakeholders to sponsor youths for the available training as well as provide laboratory, appliances and furnishing of hostels, among others.

Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, who was represented, congratulated PTI on its golden jubilee, describing the Fire Academy as a noble project that is critical to societal development.

Chairman of the inauguration ceremony, Dr Alfred Okoigun, an alumnus who left the institute 47 years ago, lauded Dr Adimula for thinking out of the box to complete the Fire Academy, assuring that the PTI dream will not die.

Two of the fresh trainees, Mr Anthony Uchechukwu and Miss Chukwu Precious Chidinma, who spoke to the Nigerian Tribune, expressed determination to garner the necessary training and skills in preventing and combating fire incidences in the oil and gas and other sectors.

Assistant Controller-Generral, Oladunni Osegun Samuel, who represented the Commandant, National Fire Academy, underscored the relevance of PTI Fire Academy, saying it will enhance training of fire men with a promise that the national academy will collaborate to ensure its success.