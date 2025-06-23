2027: Will Shina Peller Stage a Comeback?

Muiz Olasubomi

As Nigeria gears up for the pivotal 2027 general elections, the political landscape is vibrant with aspirations and ambitions. One figure who has emerged as both a hopeful candidate and a beacon of leadership is Hon. Shina Peller.

Hon. Shina Peller is not just a politician; he is a successful businessman turned politician who served in the ninth Nigerian House of Representatives from 2019 to 2023, representing the Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency in Oyo State.

Peller, who is the Ayedero of Yorubaland, is widely known for his unwavering advocacy for youth representation in government. This has led to his honorary recognition as the Grand Commander of the Nigerian Youth (GCNY) and Life Patron of the Nigerian Youth by the National Youth Council of Nigeria(NYCN).

Another thing Peller is known for is his constant call for the need to creat a new functional system in Nigeria that will make the existing one obsolete. He always argue that the current system is faulty.

Also, Peller always speaks against political godfatherism which has become a norm in Nigerian politics.

Peller’s outspoken nature sometimes put him at odds with influential figures within his former political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). His candid criticism of the party, which he described as anti-people, stirred controversies. While some influential people within the party considered his criticism absurd, many, particularly the masses, commended his bravery, courage and honesty.

As a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Peller successfully sponsored/moved some important bills/motion which include but not limited to:

The need to tackle scourge of rape and other sexual offenses against female child and women. This prompted the federal government of Nigeria to establish the country’s first ever Sexual Offense Register as contained in Peller’s prayers.

His bill on the need to strengthen National Orientation Agency for optimal performance was also noteworthy.

The last motion he moved as a member of the House of Representatives was the need to strengthen Nigeria’s Creative Industry. This subsequently led to the present government creating Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy.

In the spirit of honoring a campaign promise, Peller opted not to run for a second term in the House of Representatives in order to give room to the rotational agreement between the local governments within his constituency. Instead, Peller aimed for the Oyo North Senatorial District seat, a decision that saw him face an electoral defeat amid allegations of irregularities.

However, this setback did not deter his political ambitions. Now, as a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peller has publicly declared his intention to run for Senate again in 2027.

One of the key factors influencing Peller’s potential for a comeback is his undeniable street credibility. His popularity and acceptance extend beyond mere political rhetoric; they are rooted in genuine connections with the people.

Also, his strong relationship with Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, further solidifies his stance as a formidable candidate for the forthcoming election.

Shina Peller has never hidden his admiration for Governor Seyi Makinde’s leadeship style. It is evident that his loyalty to the governor is not in doubt, as he has consistently maintained at different public gatherings that Makinde is a visionary leader and most performing governor in the history of Oyo State.

Due to his close relationship with the governor, some believe that he may be Governor Makinde’s preferred PDP candidate for the next Oyo State gubernatorial election.

Peller’s ability to engage with constituents on a personal level enables him to genuinely understand their concerns and needs. This rapport transcends traditional political boundaries, making it easier for voters to relate to him.

Amother noteworthy aspect of his leadership style is his unwavering dedication to youth empowerment. Through the Lead Generation Initiative (LGI), Peller has trained thousands of Nigerian Youth across the country on leadership, governance, political organizing and mobilization, active citizenship, strategic communication and others.

LGI exists primarily to create and nurture a new generation of leaders that Nigeria and the world will be proud of. By equipping the next generation with the necessary skills, LGI is not only addressing immediate challenges but also laying the groundwork for sustainable development.

As Nigeria navigates complex socio-economic challenges, many citizens are searching for leaders who empathize with their struggles and can translate that empathy into action.

Peller’s unique attributes qualify him to be classified as one of those leaders that masses yearn for. If given the chance, he could very well usher in a new era of leadership where progress, inclusivity and empowerment reigns. But will he be able to stage a triumphant comeback in 2027? Time, the electorate, and most importantly, God will tell.

Muiz Olasubomi

Ikeja, Lagos State.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

