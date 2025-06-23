Kano explosion: Police recover nine unexploded devices, urge calm

Kano Police Command has confirmed that a total of 9 unexploded Ordnance (UXOs) have been recovered from the scene of an explosion that occurred at Yongxing Steel Company located along Ring Road, Mariri over the weekend.

The command equally urged residents of the state to go about their lawful businesses without worry and implored them to report any useful information or observed suspicious activities to the Police through its emergency contact numbers.

This was contained in a statement signed by Deputy Police Public Relations Officer of the Command DSP Hussaini Abdullahi.

“In addition to the earlier 7 recovered UXOs, 2 UXOs were later recovered from the scene, bringing it to a total of nine.

“Post Blast Investigation by the Command’s team of Explosive Ordnance Disposal- Chemical Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Unit Personnel reveals the explosion came from an Unexploded Ordnance – UXO, NOT from an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as was initially speculated.

“The UXOs had been unknowingly conveyed alongside scrap metals from Yobe state and one of them was accidentally exploded during the process of offloading.”

“Premised on this, the command urges members of the public to remain calm and avoid unnecessary panic, as there is no imminent security threat.

“The State Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, extends his condolences to the families of the 5 persons who lost their lives in the blast and prays for the speedy recovery of others injured, all of whom are currently receiving treatment at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has also expressed anguish over the Kano explosion, describing the attack as “cowardly”.

A statement on Sunday in by the Special Adviser to the President (Information and Strategy), Bayo Onanuga, said President Tinubu mourned those who lost their lives.