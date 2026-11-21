The Nigerian Army has announced plans to conduct its annual field training exercise, code-named Exercise MUGUN BUGU V, in the Old Oyo National Park, Oyo State, from November 24 to December 7, 2026.
The announcement was contained in a press release issued on Friday, and signed by the Acting Deputy Director, 2 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma.
The exercise is expected to involve the movement of a large number of troops and military equipment within the designated training area.
Consequently, the Army has urged residents, farmers, herders and commuters around the national park and adjoining communities not to panic on hearing gunshots and explosions or witnessing the movement of troops and military equipment during the exercise.
The Army assured members of the public that adequate measures had been put in place to ensure the safety of lives and property throughout the exercise.
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