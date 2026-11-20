…unveils nine-point agenda

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, has promised to generate more than 50,000 formal jobs annually if elected governor in the 2027 governorship election.

Yayi stated this on Friday in Abeokuta while unveiling his nine-point economic and social development blueprint, tagged ITESIWAJU, at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto.

The manifesto, themed “Governance That Works for Everyone,” outlined his proposed development priorities, including infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, industrialisation, security, tourism and youth empowerment.

The senator, who represents Ogun West Senatorial District, also pledged to train 100,000 youths in digital skills and another 100,000 women in practical vocational skills, while establishing a ₦10 billion Enterprise and Empowerment Fund to support 60,000 women- and youth-owned businesses.

He said his administration would construct and rehabilitate 2,500 kilometres of roads by 2031, rehabilitate 2,000 classrooms, build 500 new school facilities and train more than 35,000 public school teachers.

On industrialisation, Adeola promised to make Ogun State one of the easiest places in Nigeria to establish businesses, with investment approvals processed within 90 days through a strengthened OgunInvest.

He also unveiled plans to operationalise the Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport, advance the Kajola and Ijebu-Ode dry ports, and pursue the proposed Gateway Deep Sea Port and Blue Marine Special Economic Zone in Ogun Waterside.

The APC candidate said his administration would introduce 50 to 100 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses within 12 months, alongside a regulated mass transit system to improve transportation across major routes in the state.

On agriculture, he promised to double the proportion of cultivated arable land from the current estimated 30 per cent to 60 per cent, with specialised agricultural hubs for cocoa, cashew and oil palm production across the three senatorial districts.

Yayi also pledged to enrol two million residents in health insurance by 2031, strengthen primary healthcare centres and establish a Centre of Medical Excellence in each senatorial district.

He said his administration would prioritise continuity in governance by completing ongoing projects, maintaining functional infrastructure and reforming areas requiring improvement.

The APC governorship hopeful appreciated Governor Dapo Abiodun for laying a foundation for economic growth through infrastructure development, industrial expansion and investment in the state’s economic potential.

He described governance as a relay race, adding that his proposed ITESIWAJU agenda would build on the achievements of previous administrations rather than abandon existing projects.

The senator further promised to establish a Governor’s Delivery Unit within 30 days of assuming office, with a public performance dashboard to monitor key development indicators and assess the performance of commissioners and heads of government agencies.

He said the proposed administration would target an increase in Ogun State’s per capita income from about $1,740 to $2,500 by 2031, grow the state’s economy by between six and seven per cent annually and reduce multidimensional poverty from 68 per cent to below 45 per cent.

Abiodun, in his remarks, expressed confidence that Adeola’s administration would consolidate on the achievements of his administration in the spirit of good governance for the development of the state.

He noted that his administration delivered the dividends of democracy through the “ISEYA” mantra by touching all aspects of human endeavour.

The governor called on the people of the state to vote for all candidates of the party in the forthcoming elections across the state.