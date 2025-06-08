2027: PDP youth groups declare support for Tinubu

A coalition identifying itself as the PDP Youth Vanguard for Renewed Hope has announced its intention to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s potential re-election bid in 2027, despite being aligned with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The statement, signed by the group’s National President, Hon. Charles Onoja, was issued to the press on Sunday.

In the statement, the group praised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, referring to him as one of the PDP’s most influential figures in recent years and commending his recent remarks about the 2027 general election.

According to Onoja, “We align completely with His Excellency, Nyesom Wike. He is a lion of Nigerian politics and a valuable asset to the PDP, especially when it comes to promoting national unity.”

The coalition said it was encouraged by Wike’s recent comments during a televised media chat, where he indicated willingness to support President Tinubu’s re-election campaign in Rivers State.

While acknowledging that Wike remains a PDP member, the youth group emphasized that their support for President Tinubu is based on what they describe as “visible performance in areas such as infrastructure, the student loan scheme, aviation sector reforms, and job creation.”

Onoja stated, “This is not about leaving one party for another. It is about supporting leadership that delivers results, irrespective of political platforms. Our generation wants to prioritize competence and progress.”

The group also said it had started grassroots mobilization for the 2027 elections, aiming to engage young people across the country through town halls, digital campaigns, and community outreach.

Onoja added that many of their members had resolved to support President Tinubu due to what they perceive as positive developments in governance.

The coalition urged PDP stakeholders not to misconstrue Wike’s position, suggesting that open dialogue and mutual respect within the party would help retain youth engagement.

“Rather than criticism, we believe engagement is key. Wike’s views represent the sentiments of many young Nigerians who value national progress over partisanship,” the statement said.

They also announced plans to unveil a youth mobilisation campaign titled “10 Million Youth Votes for Renewed Hope” at a forthcoming summit in Abuja, where they plan to present their proposal to both President Tinubu and Minister Wike.