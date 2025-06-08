Group lauds Tinubu over Yazid Danfulani’s appointment

The North West Youth Network has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Yazid Shehu Danfulani as the new Managing Director of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), describing the move as a clear reward for competence and a boost for youth inclusion in governance.

In a statement on Sunday, the group said Danfulani’s appointment had restored the confidence of young professionals across the North West in President Tinubu’s readiness to identify and empower credible technocrats regardless of age or political weight.

“We applaud President Tinubu for this well-considered appointment. Yazeed Shehu Danfulani is a tested, trusted, and transformative leader. His emergence is a strong signal that this administration is serious about driving economic growth through capable hands,” said Bashir Kawu, Coordinator of the North West Youth Network.

Danfulani, a respected agribusiness expert and public finance professional, has since resumed duties as Managing Director of NAIC — the federal agency responsible for agricultural insurance and risk mitigation for farmers nationwide.

Kawu said the appointment will revitalise NAIC and refocus its operations on practical support for farmers, particularly those in underserved rural communities.

He described the president’s decision to entrust Danfulani with a critical role in the agricultural sector as “a masterstroke,” particularly at a time when the government is pushing for food security and economic stability.

“For too long, young farmers in the North West have been left out of key agricultural interventions. With Danfulani in charge of NAIC, we expect to see a shift — one that gives rural farmers real protection and opportunities to scale,” he said.

In what it described as a “vote of confidence” in President Tinubu’s leadership style, the group also pledged to mobilise massive grassroots support for the president ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“We are not just showing appreciation — we are already on the move. Our mobilisation campaign has begun across the seven North West states. Our goal is clear: to deliver no fewer than 20 million votes for President Tinubu in 2027,” Kanu declared.

According to him, structures are being set up in local governments and wards across the region to coordinate outreach, register first-time voters, and build a broad coalition of youth voices in support of the administration.

“This is about numbers and vision. With the right leadership, our region can become the agricultural powerhouse of Nigeria — and we believe President Tinubu sees that. Our support for him in 2027 will be massive and well-organised,” Kawu said.

Yusuf said the mobilisation campaign was already gaining momentum, with sensitisation drives, door-to-door engagements, and townhall meetings being held across rural communities.

“We are going beyond social media. We’re speaking directly to the farmers, the traders, the students — people who need to see that this administration is working. And we are showing them through the likes of Danfulani,” he said.

The network urged Danfulani to justify the confidence reposed in him by ensuring NAIC reaches the grassroots and directly supports smallholder farmers, especially women and youth-led cooperatives.

“This is not the time for bureaucracy. We need action. We expect to see inclusive agricultural insurance that covers dry season farmers, livestock owners, and agritech startups. Let NAIC become a household name, not just an agency with an office in Abuja,” he stressed.

The group also appealed to other federal agencies to emulate the NAIC appointment by prioritising merit, professionalism, and regional balance in leadership selection.

“We are watching. Young people across this country are watching. Every appointment speaks. The message from Danfulani’s appointment is that President Tinubu listens. And we are ready to respond with loyalty and results,” Kanu added.

The group concluded by reaffirming the North West Youth Network’s commitment to working with stakeholders, traditional institutions, and community leaders to ensure that youth voices remain visible and influential in national discourse.