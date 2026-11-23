Human rights lawyer and lead counsel of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has expressed deep concern over the widely held perception of political acrimony, intolerance and palpable animosity between the incumbent Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Peter Obi, who is also a former Governor of the State.

Ejiofor, in his commentary titled “Monday Musings: The politics of tolerance, Ngige’s admonition to Soludo, freedom of political association and the inalienable right to choose one’s candidate must be respected,” said he completely aligns himself with the former Governor of the State, Dr. Chris Ngige, who stated that democracy gives everybody the right to make a choice.

He noted that, “Anambra State’s political dynamics have, once again, become a subject of intense public discourse, particularly against the backdrop of the widely held perception of political acrimony, intolerance and palpable animosity between the incumbent Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and the presidential candidate of the NDC, Mr. Peter Obi, a former Governor of the State.”

“I completely align myself with the position advanced by His Excellency, Dr. Chris Ngige, particularly as articulated at the APC campaign rally”.

According to him, Ngige’s admonition represents the elementary principles of democratic tolerance and political coexistence in any civilised society.

Ejiofor, who holds the traditional title of Dunu-Ezeugosinachi, said that the freedom to associate politically, support a preferred candidate and canvass votes for a political party is not a privilege graciously bestowed by any Governor; rather, it is a constitutionally guaranteed right.

He said that is precisely how democracy ought to function.

He said, “Political disagreement is not a licence for political persecution, and political differences must never become instruments of intimidation.

“It is, however, important to recall that the period preceding the said rally witnessed a succession of rather provocative campaign rhetoric and slogans directed at Peter Obi, particularly on occasions and political rallies attended by Governor Soludo. Such political theatrics, in my considered view, do little to enrich democratic discourse or elevate the dignity of the offices occupied by those who engage in them,” he stated.

He said that what transpired in Anambra State over the weekend, during Peter Obi’s town hall meeting with Ndi Anambra, nevertheless offers a compelling political message about his enduring grassroots appeal and the depth of his connection with the electorate, particularly as the 2027 presidential election approaches.

“Whether anyone chooses to acknowledge it or not, political popularity cannot be legislated out of existence, neither can public affection be extinguished by campaign slogans,” he said.

Ejiofor said his intervention is not intended to inflame an already delicate political atmosphere, but to appeal for restraint, civility and mutual respect among political actors, irrespective of party affiliation.

He said that, as Dr. Ngige rightly emphasised, Governor Soludo is entitled to support whichever presidential candidate appeals to his political convictions and interests.

The human rights lawyer said politics is substantially about interests, alliances and choices, noting that the same freedom, however, belongs to every other citizen, including Peter Obi’s supporters.

He said that democracy cannot be a one-way traffic in which one political actor enjoys the liberty to choose, while others are expected to obtain permission before exercising the same right.

The statement reads in part: “There is another dimension that deserves the Governor’s sober reflection. He cannot remain Governor forever. Political tenures are constitutionally limited, and the political tables may, sooner or later, turn. One day, upon the completion of his tenure, Governor Soludo may seek to advance his political ambitions or interests at the centre, perhaps requiring the goodwill and support of people whose political choices he presently disagrees with. The pertinent question, therefore, is this: would he consider it acceptable for a sitting Governor, or persons acting on his behalf, to deploy similarly divisive rhetoric against his preferred political aspirations? The golden rule of politics, as in life, is simple: do not institutionalise a political culture you would find intolerable when the tables are turned.”

“More importantly, I must sound a note of caution: if this pattern of political hostility is neither checked nor restrained, it may inadvertently become counterproductive to APGA and its candidates contesting various elective positions across Anambra State. Sympathy votes are a real political phenomenon. When a political party is perceived as using the machinery of incumbency to intimidate, ridicule or marginalise political opponents, the unintended consequence may be public sympathy for those perceived to be under attack. A political strategy intended to weaken one individual may, regrettably, end up weakening an entire political platform. Sometimes, in the desperate pursuit of political advantage, the greatest damage is inflicted by the very instruments deployed to secure it.”

“Let political campaigns be robust, competitive and intellectually engaging, but never descend into needless hostility, personal vilification or political intolerance At the end of the day, candidates will come and go, political parties will rise and fall, and political alliances will inevitably shift. But Anambra will remain. The enduring interest of Ndi Anambra must, therefore, be greater than the transient ambitions, rivalries and ego of any individual political actor. Let there be sanity. Let there be civility. Let freedom of political choice be respected. In the final analysis, Anambra is bigger than any Governor, any presidential candidate and, indeed, any political party.“