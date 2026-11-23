Nigerian entrepreneur and co-founder of Andela and Flutterwave, Iyinoluwa Samuel Aboyeji, has emerged as the inaugural recipient of the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Sectoral Leadership Award in Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility.

Announcing his selection, the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation, in a statement on Monday signed by its Executive Director, Ambassador Dr Ọlatokunbọ Awolọwọ Dosumu, said the Sectoral Leadership Awards were introduced to recognise individuals whose achievements in specific fields demonstrate purposeful, innovative and socially responsible leadership.

According to the statement, Aboyeji has played significant roles in establishing and developing enterprises, including Andela, Flutterwave and Future Africa, which have expanded opportunities for African talent and businesses. Through his investment activities, he continues to support entrepreneurs tackling some of Africa’s major economic and developmental challenges, particularly youth unemployment.

The statement reads, “ỌBAFẸMI AWOLỌWỌ FOUNDATION INTRODUCES SECTORAL LEADERSHIP AWARDS

“The Foundation has announced the recipient of the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Sectoral Leadership Awards. The Sectoral Awards complement the flagship Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership, which retains its distinctive status as the Foundation’s highest and overarching recognition of exemplary leadership. These new awards provide an additional platform for celebrating individuals whose exceptional achievements in particular fields demonstrate the transformative possibilities of purposeful, innovative and socially responsible leadership.

“The initiative encompasses four broad areas: Politics and Governance; Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility; Educational Transformation; and People-Centred Advocacy and Support for the Underprivileged.

“The Foundation is pleased to announce Iyinoluwa Samuel Aboyeji Jr., OON, as the inaugural recipient of the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Sectoral Leadership Award in Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to entrepreneurship, innovation and economic empowerment.

“A pioneering figure in Africa’s technology and investment ecosystem, Aboyeji has played significant roles in establishing and developing enterprises, including Andela, Flutterwave and Future Africa, that have expanded opportunities for African talent and businesses. Through his subsequent investment activities, he continues to support entrepreneurs addressing some of the continent’s most pressing economic and developmental challenges.

“His work, particularly its focus on tackling youth unemployment and creating opportunities for young Africans, exemplifies the potential of enterprise and innovation to serve broader social and economic objectives.

“The arrangements for the presentation of the inaugural Sectoral Leadership Award, scheduled to coincide with the 35th anniversary of the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation, will be announced in due course.

“The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation reaffirms its commitment to encourage and celebrate leadership that combines vision with action, achievement with responsibility, and personal excellence with service to the common good.”