A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Darlington Nwauju, has commended the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, over the groundbreaking ceremony for a $70 million National Passport Booklet Manufacturing Centre at the headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Abuja.

Nwauju, a former Publicity Secretary of the APC in Rivers State, said in a statement on Monday that the passport centre was “idea that shatters the glass ceiling in the roll call of service delivery and performance within the Interior Ministry in the past 27yrs of democracy in Nigeria.”

He said Dr Tunji-Ojo had “provided a unique form of leadership since he assumed office August 21 2023,” adding that “this latest innovation under his Ministry has once again put Nigeria on the international map for responsible governance reasons.”

He said: “Remarkably, we have now broken the limits as a nation, by making very concrete efforts to join Algeria, Ethiopia and South Africa, on the list of African countries with domestic passport manufacturing capabilities.

“Nigerians may recall that Minister Tunji-Ojo inherited liabilities of over N28billion, tied to passport production including 200,000 unprinted passport applications when he assumed office, but as at today, cleared these liabilities from his table.

“This innovative idea of a passport factory, when completed, will provide a safety net for savings for us from the vagaries of the ever-competitive forex market, freeing up funds that could easily go into developing other areas within the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Ministry at large.

“When this factory, which will carry a capacity of producing 6 million passports is concluded by May 2027, it will not only cover the annual 2 million passport demands by Nigerians, but will put the nation on sound footing to enter into passport production agreements with neighbouring countries to earn us money.”

Nwauju observed that the innovation would save Nigeria from what he described as “the embarrassing challenges suffered in the hands of service vendors, courier/logistics providers leading to bottlenecks of booklet shortages and delays in releasing and issuing passports.”

He listed the project among what he described as “laudable governance initiatives introduced under Dr Tunji-Ojo,” adding that they “are therefore worth commending because all these efforts, put together, shatters the glass ceiling in terms of performance record by any serving minister under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and easily dwarfs all available records of his predecessors in the Interior Ministry.”

Nwauju maintained that Nigerians “will stand to benefit from the aggregate gains of this passport factory when it finally starts revving,” adding that “questions over cost, quality and durability of the passports will pale into insignificance due to the track record of excellent service delivery which has become the imprimatur of the Interior Ministry under Dr Tunji-Ojo.”