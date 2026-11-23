Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressuring US President Donald Trump to launch fresh military strikes against Iran “as soon as possible”, according to Israel’s public broadcaster Kan.

The broadcaster, citing an unnamed source familiar with the discussions, reported that Netanyahu has repeatedly urged Trump to authorise an attack, although the US president has yet to make a decision and is reportedly reluctant to proceed.

The reported pressure comes amid renewed discussions in Israel over possible military action against Tehran and growing concerns about the consequences of another confrontation.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that senior military intelligence officials warned Netanyahu during a closed-door meeting last week that an Israeli strike against Iran could trigger a wider regional conflict involving Lebanon, Syria and Gaza.

According to the report, military intelligence cautioned that an attack could ignite hostilities on “multiple fronts”, contradicting expectations that an operation could be contained within three to five days.

The warning reportedly reflects concerns within Israel’s military establishment over the potential scale of retaliation if hostilities resume.

Israeli opposition politician Avigdor Lieberman has also warned against military action, arguing that any attack at this stage would be unjustified and “completely motivated by politics”.

The developments come as Trump weighs whether to return to military action against Iran or allow diplomatic and economic pressure to continue.

In comments reported by Fox News on Sunday, Trump indicated that he was inclined to resume strikes if an agreement with Tehran was not reached by the beginning of the new year.

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Netanyahu urges Trump to strike Iran ‘as soon as possible’ – report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressuring US President Donald Trump to launch fresh military strikes against Iran “as soon as possible”, according to Israel’s public broadcaster Kan.

The broadcaster, citing an unnamed source familiar with the discussions, reported that Netanyahu has repeatedly urged Trump to authorise an attack, although the US president has yet to make a decision and is reportedly reluctant to proceed.

The reported pressure comes amid renewed discussions in Israel over possible military action against Tehran and growing concerns about the consequences of another confrontation.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that senior military intelligence officials warned Netanyahu during a closed-door meeting last week that an Israeli strike against Iran could trigger a wider regional conflict involving Lebanon, Syria and Gaza.

According to the report, military intelligence cautioned that an attack could ignite hostilities on “multiple fronts”, contradicting expectations that an operation could be contained within three to five days.

The warning reportedly reflects concerns within Israel’s military establishment over the potential scale of retaliation if hostilities resume.

Israeli opposition politician Avigdor Lieberman has also warned against military action, arguing that any attack at this stage would be unjustified and “completely motivated by politics”.

The developments come as Trump weighs whether to return to military action against Iran or allow diplomatic and economic pressure to continue.

In comments reported by Fox News on Sunday, Trump indicated that he was inclined to resume strikes if an agreement with Tehran was not reached by the beginning of the new year.