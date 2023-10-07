The House of Reps committee chairman on Youth Development, Hon. Martins Esin, has disclosed that his committee is working closely with the House committee on electoral matters to ensure that the political parties are approached for an incentive or clear waivers for youths to increase youth participation in the next election cycle in Nigeria.

Esin disclosed this at the end of a three-day workshop on youth activism organised by FlexiSAF with the support of the United States Department of State.

The workshop themed: “Activism that Yields Results: Building the Future Now”, united 50 passionate young activists and change-makers aged 18 to 35, with the goal of inspiring and equipping them with the skills and knowledge to drive positive social change.

Organized as part of the Foundation’s Young Education Advocates program, the workshop was designed to coincide with the United Nations Day, celebrated annually on October 24th

He said: “The committee on Youth Development is working very closely with the house committee on Electoral Matters to see that the political parties are approached to do a kind of incentive or clear waivers for our youths.”

On youth activism, Hon. Esin said when done correctly, it would create awareness and inclusion for those who do not understand their immediate environment.

He said: “Youth activism creates awareness. It helps other young persons who may not have been in open platform like we have to understand what is going on in the society.

“Don’t forget that activism was brought to bear today, which is activism that brought about inclusion of youth in the government of the day.”

“For instance, speaking to you, I’m the Chairman of the House Committee on youth developments, House representatives and I knew that from before now, youths have asked for this kind of thing to happen.”

“Today, we have a Minister of Youth who is a young person. It is all of these kinds of activism in areas of environments, social welfare, justice and all that, I think, youths are getting it right and we just need to apply more motion to get there.” He said

Also speaking, the Executive Director of FlexiSAF Foundation, Fatima Aliyu Magaji, also explained that the workshop was aimed at helping young changemakers identify their potential and guide them in their activism journey.

She revealed that many young and bright activists in the country need to learn how to go about activism and how it can be tailored to positive change.

“Many of them are just doing it without really knowing how to do it. They don’t have the right knowledge, they don’t know what policies are, and they don’t even know how to harness that energy coming together so that they get the desired results.

They are the future leaders of change, and it’s our responsibility to support and empower them. The workshop is in furtherance of the FlexiSAF Foundation’s objective to empower youths to ignite social change in their communities and beyond.”

One of the facilitators, Ms. Chisom Nwankwo, a passionate Climate Change and Sustainability Advocate, expressed her belief that participants are fortunate to have such an opportunity where they can gain the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their activism as she encouraged them not to limit themselves.

One of the participants, Aishat Rilwanu Musa, said the workshop has exposed her alot about activism and broadened her horizon on various aspects of youth participation.

She also disclosed that she will channel her experience to start a project on the study of history as a tool for national development and youth integration.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE