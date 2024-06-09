National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, says the party must begin to prepare for the 2027 presidential election to avoid the painful experience it suffered in the last general election in 2023.

Abure said the poor preparation which the party did in 2023 was largely responsible for her low performance on the ballot and it cannot afford to make that mistake again.

“It is my view and opinion that the time to begin is now. I think that the fire brigade approach adopted by the party in the 2023 general election can obviously be avoided.

“I believe strongly that if we start planning from now for the 2027 general election, it will be better for the party and for all those who truly and really want a New Nigeria.”

The LP National Chairman said this in Abuja at the Abuja Municipal Area Council/Bwari Town Hall Meeting where the party advanced that youth inclusion was critical to party development.

According to Abure, “I must say for certain that a New Nigeria will not be possible without a strong and virile political party whose structure is strong enough to withstand, fight, and defend our votes and what the New Nigeria stands for.

“It is therefore imperative that we must continue to rebuild our party, restructure it and make it stronger so that we can indeed achieve a Nigeria of our dreams. A New Nigeria will not be possible as it stands today without a strong and virile political party.

“And it is my view that Labour Party, given our experiences in the 2023 general election, is positioned to play that role very effectively.”

The National Chairman of the Party who also inaugurated the Directorate of Mobilization and Integration Committee of the Labour Party under the chairmanship of Marcel Ngogbehei, saying the 2027 election is not as far as people think.

“I seize this occasion to appeal to those who directly or indirectly have been encouraging propaganda against the leadership of the party or the party itself and yet want to use the party platform for future elections.

“This is paradoxical, It is better for us to be together, united, have one mind and one spirit so that we can all jointly work together for future elections, particularly, in 2027.

“We may think that 2027 is far away, it is already here and if we don’t start planning and working towards the 2027 general election, it will also meet us here and we will again be caught unawares.

“We need to have a rethink and have a united house. This is the time to put our differences aside.

“Whatever may be our political ambition and reasons for sponsoring propaganda and maligning the image of the party and its leaders must be put aside and let us work together for the common good of the country,” Abure stated.

The event was attended by the lone Senator of the FCT, Ireti Kingibe, and the Labour Party House of Representatives for AMAC Bwari Federal Constituencies.

The Chairman of the FCT Chapter of the Labour Party, Comrade Peter Diugwu, stated that the Labour Party is gunning for a win in the forthcoming Area Council Elections.

He said the Labour Party is busy asking for arrangements to win the elections while the ruling party and its sister opposition parties are plotting to rig.

