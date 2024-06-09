The Rivers Transparency Watch Initiative (RTWI) has expressed support for the Rivers State Government’s plan to revoke the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) for the former Trans-Amadi Slaughter market land, on which a popular shopping mall now stands.

The group commended the decision, which was prompted by a peaceful protest from the residents of the Oginigba community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement signed by its President, Dr Charles Umeh, the group noted that it had credible information that the Oginigba community was misled into believing that the land would be used for a government project, only to later discover that it was allocated to a private shopping mall owned by a former governor of the state for commercial purposes.

Umeh urged the Rivers State Government to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations and take necessary actions if due procedures were not followed in the acquisition of the disputed land.

He emphasised that the government is the rightful owner of all lands and stressed that the Certificate of Occupancy for any illegally acquired land should be revoked.

The statement reads in parts: “The Rivers Transparency Watch Initiative (RTWI) welcomes the plan by the Rivers State Government to revoke the Certificate of Occupancy of the former Trans-Amadi Slaughter market land, on which a private shopping mall now stands.

“The move is timely and commendable as the state cannot afford to allow the illegal conversion of public property into private use,” the statement said.

“The administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara has once again demonstrated that it has the interests of Riverians at heart by promptly reacting to the peaceful protest by the people of Oginigba community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

“Credible information at our disposal revealed that the Oginigba community was misled into believing that the land would be used for a government project, only to later discover that it was allocated to a private shopping mall owned by a former governor of the state for commercial purposes.

“It is unheard of for a public property such as a whole market to be criminally converted into private use. It is disheartening to hear the distressing account that was shared by the protesters.

“We call on the Rivers State Government to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and take necessary actions if due procedures were not followed in the acquisition of the disputed land.

“His Excellency, Similayi Fubara, has established a reputation for integrity and transparency, and we trust that he would do justice to this particular issue and other similar cases.

“We ask that this action be extended to other similar cases to rectify the illegality introduced into the land allocation system in the state. Constitutionally, the governor is the rightful owner and guardian of all lands in Rivers State. Therefore, Governor Fubara should revoke all illegally acquired lands’ Certificates of Occupancy in the best interest of the state.”

