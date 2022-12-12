2023: Zamfara an APC state ―​​ Ex-Gov Yari

The chairman campaign committee for the re-election of Governor Bello Mattawale of Zamfara state come 2023, Former governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar has reassured APC victory in the state, says Zamfara is an APC state.

The chairman Matawalle gubernatorial campaign committee stated that his committee will ensure keeping the Zamfara State within the folds of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Former Governor Yari disclosed this today in Gusau during the inauguration of campaign committees for each of the fourteen(14) local government areas in the state.

“The numerical strength of APC as a mega party, ” is no doubt a formidable force against any other party” he said, explaining that the popularity and personalities in APC is enough to intimidate any attempt to wrestle power from it.

He however advises members of the committees in particular, and all supporters of the party to rise up and stand firm to ensure poll victory for all the contested seats across the state during the 2023 elections.

Yari, who now seems to be the most influential politician in the state, is working hard in the bid to return governor Matawalle for the second tenure.

In his response, governor Matawalle who was physically present at the occasion, extends his profound appreciation for the level of loyalty and support being afforded him by the people of the state and also from the chairman of his campaign council, former governor Yari Abubakar.

He promises that every member of the party, and by extension all citizens of Zamfara, will equally be carried along as beneficiaries of his dividends of his democratic gestures in the event he returns victorious at the end of the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

