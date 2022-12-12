Sokoto PDP guber candidate meets Akwa Ibom, Cross River indigenes, promises inclusive government

In continuation of his meetings with residents of the state, Sokoto State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Mallam Saidu Umar, has met with the Akwa Ibom and Cross River states indigenes residing in Sokoto State.
At the meeting with the residents, under the aegis of Akwa-Cross, an amalgamation of groups of stakeholders from the two states, Umar said the main aim of the meeting was to give assurances of a new lease on life under the new PDP administration.
He pledged that his administration, if voted into power, will run an all inclusive government that will guarantee equal opportunities to all the residents of Sokoto State regardless of tribe, religion or political affiliation.
According to Mallam Umar, his nature, coupled with the interactions he had from other parts of Nigeria, has provided him with the requisite knowledge to address the challenges confronting the non indigenous communities in Sokoto State.
“I will do all that must be done to make sure Sokoto State continues to bloom and shine,” he added.
Going down memory lane, he spoke on the friendship he enjoyed with an illustrious son of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Uwem Essien, and other classmates at secondary school which eventually turned out to be an age-long relationship.
Mr. Uwem Essien, who facilitated the meeting, called on the Akwa-Cross movement in Sokoto to turn out en masse to vote for PDP in the forthcoming elections. He assured them that his friend of four decades will never let them down.