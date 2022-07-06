2023: Yahaya Bello’s group to collapse into Tinubu’s structures

A political support group for Kogi State, Governor Yahaya Bello has disclosed its intention to surrender its platform to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu Tinubu.
Kogi State Coordinator of the Governor Yahaya Bello Group, Alhaji Haddy Ametuo which had since transformed into GYB Network 4 Asiwaju, made the declaration on Wednesday at a meeting in Abuja with the national coordinator of Tinubu Support Organisation, (TSO) Honourable James Faleke.
Speaking with newsmen, Haddy Ametuo and Honourable Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, State and National Coordinator for GYB Network for Asiwaju said the visit to Honourable Faleke was used to discuss some strategies for the 2023 general elections.
Ametuo declared that the Kogi state APC under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello has been repositioned and strengthened beyond the reach of opposition political parties.
The coordinator told James Faleke that Governor Yahaya Bello was committed and has directed the group to ensure Kogi state is delivered 100 per cent for Bola Tinubu’s presidency in 2023.
“The visit is strategic in the sense that the foot soldiers of Governor Yahaya Bello are coming to pledge our support to ensure that our party emerge victorious in the forthcoming presidential election.
“We have heard from our principal Governor Yahaya Bello and we are ready to work assiduously not to lose a single vote in Kogi state. We have assured our brother, Hon. James Faleke to be rest assured that Kogi will deliver Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu 100 per cent.
“We are using this medium to tell opposition political parties that Kogi is a no-go area where their Dubai plans can be executed.” He said.
