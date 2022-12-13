2023: Why Atiku should not ignore Wike, aggrieved governors ― South West Integrity Youth Group

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State have called on the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, to placate and reconcile with the Nyesom Wike-led Integrity Group, to demonstrate his unifying prowess and put the party to winning ways again

The PDP group under the aegis of PDP South-West Integrity Youth Group, who threw their weight behind Rivers State Governor, Wike, noted that ignoring the aggrieved governors and leaders will cause division in the party and spell doom for PDP.

Addressing a press conference in Akure, the convener of the group, Fola Awodola, added that the inability of the PDP Presidential Candidate to address issues arising from the party’s primaries would continue to threaten the unity of the party.

He, therefore, asked all leaders of the party to ensure equity in the party by acceding to the demands of the Integrity governors, noting that the leadership of the party has failed to deploy its internal mechanism and conflict management skills in handling the crisis.

He advised the national leadership of the PDP not to allow the unpatriotic people to mislead them in settling the difference between the aggrieved governors and Atiku in order to ensure that PDP achieve its dream of leading this country again

“The fight for equity, fairness and justice being led by the INTEGRITY governors and supported by all well-meaning leaders of our great party in the southwest is a battle we are ready to see to the end.

“We can no longer fold our arms and let the utter disrespect for our region continue. We call on the leadership of the PDP to look into the demands of the INTEGRITY group and approve the same to prevent the complete destruction of the party before it is too late.

“We believe, and strongly so, that we can only defeat the incompetent and poverty-minded APC as a united front, as this division in our party, if allowed to get to the election year, will spell doom for us.”

“It is on this note we call on Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the unifier, to demonstrate his unifying prowess to the whole world by unifying the party and not just live in the euphoria of such a cliché “The unifier.”

“He should not allow the unpatriotic people to mislead him and prevent him from achieving his dream of leading this great country, Nigeria.”

