NANS condemns school fee increment, economic hardship in Nigeria

The National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS) has condemned the recent coordinated increment in school fees by various institutions across the country.

The President of the NANS, Comrade Usman Umar Barambu while reading the communique issued at the end of the Emergency Joint Meeting of the Association also berated the government on the current economic hardship, high inflation and low-income rate, stressing that such actions may lead to dropping out of students from school.

Barambu while speaking further emphasised that as an advocate of good education, NANS will not fold her hands and allow that to happen.

He also disclosed that he will constitute action committees in the six zones of NANS to serve as an intervention body where necessary.

He called on the Minister of Petroleum and security agencies to as a matter of urgency secure the country’s land and water borders which serve as transit points of crude oil and refined PMS by smugglers.

“A task force shall be set up to interface and work with relevant agencies of government (when necessary) to end the long queue being experienced presently across the country”.

“The leadership of NANS hereby give NNPC one week from the day of this release to make available petroleum products in the market at the approved price across the country to consolidate the subsidy being paid by the government”.

He also emphasized that the Nigerian students call on CBN to provide an immediate platform for both parties to engage on areas of concern on the peculiarities of the new cash withdrawal policy on the campuses to ascertain whether to support the policy.

He also lamented the poor treatment of Nigerian Students by the National Insurance Authority(NHIA) formerly NHIS and some Health Maintenance Organizations (HMO) on Nigerian campuses

According to him: “NANS is not satisfied with the activities of some HMOs and NHIS on our campuses, hence a committee shall be set up to interface with the NHIS on quality delivery and matters arising”.

“The committee on payment of capitation to NANS shall be initiated to act immediately.

“Henceforth all issues from the SUG and JCC shall past through the zonal coordinators to the National Secretariat as stipulated in the NANS constitution and charter of demand”. He added.

Barambu however, appreciated all that took time to travel down to Abuja to participate in the important meeting, as he called on all Nigerian Students to use this December break to collect their PVC, especially those who are yet to do so.

He calls on the ’ youths to shun social vices, drug abuse and political thuggery. He wishes everyone journey mercies back to their destination.





