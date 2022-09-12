2023: Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu dumps PDP

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Prince Uthman Shodipe – Dosunmu, has resigned his membership of the party but did not announce the new party he is heading to.

Shodipe- Dosunmu, who is a former Political Adviser to the former Deputy National Chairman of PDP, Chief Olabode George, made his decision known in a resignation letter sent to the party Chairman, Ward A1, Lagos Island Local Government Area of Lagos, on Monday titled: “Time to move on.”

“At this moment and time, at this hour and instant, I, therefore, tender my irrevocable resignation as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party,” he declared.

The party chieftain said in the letter that he had served PDP and its leadership for more than 17 years with selflessness, determined resolve and dedication and never once canvassed for any position or influence, declaring that it was now time for him to “move to the other isle where merit is valued, where hard work and ethical centrality are given a hearing, where excellence is cultivated with doting restlessness by the embrace of a pan – Nigerian leadership.”

This was just as Shodipe- Dosunmu sadly recalled that he lost his immediate junior brother, Prince Muis Adediran Shodipe -Dosunmu, who was then the State Secretary, amid what he termed the terrible hours of fate, saying that notwithstanding, he kept the faith, shouldered the crucibles of life with quiet, uncomplaining solitude.

“I have served PDP for more than 17 years with selflessness, with determined resolve and dedication to party and leadership. I never once canvassed for any position or influence. I did my duty with forbearance and with resolute sincerity without complaint, without a grudge, without pecuniary hovering, without gains.

“For years, I slaved in the dark hours fruitlessly hoping for the bright days. It never happened.

“I endured the slings of envy and the arrows of animadversion. I braved the cruel idiocy of little men and the crude purveyors of conspiracies with courageous mantle of God’s holy light.

“I spent millions of my personal fortunes to enhance and strengthen the viability of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State and I equally wrote hundreds of innumerable speeches and articles with vigorous public articulations,” he stated.





“In the process, I made a thousand and more enemies and basically endangered my life and that of my family members simply because of my devotion to what I perceived to be the truth and the sacredness of the prevalent order.

“I even lost my immediate junior brother, Prince Muis Adediran Shodipe -Dosunmu, who was then the State Secretary, amid the terrible hours of fate. Yet, I kept the faith. I held my rudder true. I shouldered the crucibles of life with quiet, uncomplaining solitude.

“But all beginnings must have an end. I have served my course in PDP. My story is told. My journey is made. Now beckons a new journey.

“I must now part ways. I must now move to the other isle where merit is valued, where hard work and ethical centrality are given a hearing, where excellence is cultivated with doting restlessness by the embrace of a pan- Nigerian leadership,” he added.

