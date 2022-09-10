2023: Tinubu’s chances in North-East very high ― Gombe State Governor

North-East Coordinator of the Tinubu Support Organization( TSO) and Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya has said that the chances of the Presidential Flagbearer of All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the North-East in the 2023 general elections are very bright.

Yahaya gave the assurance after a courtesy visit to former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar and former Military president, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida in their uphill residences in Minna on Saturday.

Accordingly to him, ” chances in the north-east geo-political zone are very high indeed. We are strong in our resolve to win the 2023 general elections bad we shall succeed”.

The Governor, however, emphasized that It does not matter that the PDP’s Presidential candidate is from North-East, adding that both Tinubu and Atiku stressed that “they are all my brothers. Nigeria is one, and we are struggling to maintain it as a united and indivisible country, it doesn’t matter where they both come from, what we need is the best for Nigeria”.

Speaking further about his visit to the former Nigeria Leaders, Governor Yahaya noted that he was in Minna to pay a courtesy visit to the Elder Statesmen and checked on their health especially General Abdulsalam A. Abubakar who is just recuperating.

“General Abdulsalam is our Father and Elder Statesman. Knowing him has been a blessing to us. I came to greet him as he recovers from the recent ailment that he had. I pray that God will continue to see him through his life,” he stated.

He said that the two former leaders are carrying out their duty in guiding and advising the citizens on how to live together as one, saying, “their efforts should be applauded”.

Speaking about the State of Insecurity across the country, the Gombe State Governor said, “the state has been able to maintain its peace amidst diversity because the people have realized their differences early, and worked to address them”.

“In Gombe, you will find that some families have both Christians and Muslims, it is a cosmopolitan settlement and a small Nigeria. We realized our differences early on and seek to address them. We have tried to maintain peace and understanding in the spirit of nationhood and brotherhood”, Yahaya maintained.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE



