2023: Tinubu has capacity to address Nigeria’s challenges ― Group of lawyers

A group of lawyers under the aegis of Lawyers Network for Bola Ahmed Tinubu (LANBAT) has said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola AhmedTinubu, has the antecedents to address challenges confronting Nigeria, as it embarked on an awareness walk in Lagos to drum support for the presidential ambition of the former Lagos State governor, ahead of 2023 General Election.

Co-convener of LANBAT, Dotun Ajulo, made this known at the Tawafa Balewa Square, Lagos, while speaking with newsmen, saying that the group, through the awareness walk, among others, was determined to sensitize the people on the reason why Tinubu should be the next president, come 2023.

According to Ajulo, the group led by him is supporting the former governor of Lagos State because of his antecedents and belief in the unity of Nigeria, declaring the support was based on Tinubu’s records while in office as No1 in Lagos between 1999 and 2007.

“Whatever we are doing is based on antecedents and we look at it and we are looking at a man, who came into power between 1999 and 2007, you will agree with me that it was a time when bank robbery and pickpocketing were very prominent in the state.

“There is no doubt that this man brought it to a stop. That is one of the challenges when you look at the security angle. And this is a man whose antecedents have spoken for him in his efforts to curtail security in Lagos.

“You would also agree with me that Lagos is a very cosmopolitan and complex environment and society and if a man could get it done in Lagos, we feel that he can do it at the federal level on the part of security.

“Secondly, you may be looking at the economy and the simple thing I’m just trying to remind our people is that, at a point in this country, the federal allocation was withheld from Lagos State, this man piloted the affairs of Lagos State and we cannot recall any time salaries were being owed the civil servants. As far as we are concerned, there was even a tied in the internal revenue generation of Lagos State and this is what we are telling our people that this man has all it takes to place our economy better in the country,” he said.

Speaking further, LANBAT co-ordinator, posited that the issue of Muslim- Muslim ticket had never had anything to do with leadership in Nigeria, declaring that anything about religion had been all about politics and nothing more.

“We will not take you through the route of constitutional provisions about religion and secularity of Nigeria, all we are going to tell you without being insensitive to whatever might be going on in the country is that if our people particularly the Christians and the Muslims have remained with tenets of the Bible and Quran, the country would not be where we are today. In fact, today we may not be talking about Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We remembered that the military administration withdrew schools from the missionaries but this man came and restored it back. You want to talk about the Muslim-Muslim ticket, it is quite unfortunate where we find ourselves but what we are saying is that it is only politics that reminds us about religion.

“And I don’t what to go into personal life issues about how a man is married to a Christian and under his watch, his wife became a pastor, the children are Christians and even the one that is a Muslim is married to a Christian,” Ajulo stated.

Ajulo maintained that religion had never played a role when it comes to leadership selection in Nigeria, noting that it was only during politics that the politicians remembered religion.

The legal practitioner, therefore, pleaded with Nigerians not to be swayed by whatever religious sentiment any group or persons wanted to push, ahead of the 2023 polls.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE