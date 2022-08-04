EFCC recovers N8.7m cars from ‘Yahoo corps member’, two others

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a corps member currently serving in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, one Adetuberu Christopher Adetoyese, over offences bordering on cyber-enabled crime in Ilorin, Kwara State.

In a statement by the Head, Media and Publicity of the antigraft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, Adetuberu, 28, who hailed from Ilesa town, Ilesa West local government area of Osun state, was arrested at Ogele area of Eyenkorin, Ilorin.

The statement said that the suspect’s arrest followed credible intelligence on the activities of 419ners otherwise known as “Yahoo-Yahoo Boys” within the Ilorin metropolis and its environs.

“Items recovered from the suspect at the point of arrest include a Lexus Car with registration number RBC 126 BJ worth N4million, Laptop, iPhone 11 ProMax and Samsung S9 Plus.

“In the course of investigation, Adetuberu revealed that he ventured into ‘Yahoo Yahoo Business’ in 2016 and had among other things built a house and sponsored himself in school with the proceeds of the illegal activities.

“The operatives of the EFCC, in another separate operation, also arrested two other suspected fraudsters at different locations within the Ilorin metropolis.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The suspects are Muhammed Soliu from Woru, Ilorin East local government area, Kwara state and Olayiwola Tunde Saheed, an aluminium fabricator from Olorunda, Osogbo local government area of Osun state.

Upon interrogation, Muhammed, 25, confessed that he joined ‘Yahoo-Yahoo Business’ in 2020 and specialised in dating/love scam.

According to him, he had bought a Toyota Camry car with registration number KSF 846 HG worth N2.7million and built a house with the proceeds of the illegal activities.

“In the same token, Olayiwola, 30, who claimed to be a ’Loader’ in the ‘Yahoo-Yahoo Business’ confessed to have bought a Toyota Camry car worth over a N2million with the proceeds of the alleged crime.”

The statement said that the suspects would be charged to court after the conclusion of investigations.

Running Mate Fallout: Wike’s Group Meets In Abuja To Plot Next Move





EFCC recovers N8.7m cars from ‘Yahoo corps member’, two others

Single Faith Ticket: Babachir Lawal, Dogara Divide APC NWC

EFCC recovers N8.7m cars from ‘Yahoo corps member’, two others