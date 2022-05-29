2023: Those Calling for Return of Jonathan are Selfish ― Olu Falae

Former Secretary to the Federal Government, Chief Olu Falae, has attributed the plot to draft former President Goodluck Jonathan into the Presidential race to the desperate attempt by some powerful forces to quickly return power to the North after his one term in 2027.

Falae who faulted the moves while speaking with journalists in Akure, the Ondo state capital, wondered how the Jonathan that was rooted out over incompetency and corruption, suddenly became a beautiful bride to the powerful forces from the North.

He, however, maintained that the country could only move forward if the country embrace restructuring, noting that the present constitution of the country is faulty and should be replaced to move the country forward.

“there could never be peace in the country with this quasi-unitary constitution which is what some people want to hang on to because it suits them in a faulty arrangement, without doing the needful.

“The man you threw away from government, describing him an incompetent man, an idiot, an imbecile and there was no name they didn’t call him and you are calling him back to ask him to come back to rule.

“And there is only one reason for that. The only reason they are asking Goodluck to come back is that he will spend one term as President. They don’t want the presidency to be in the South for more than four years.





“They want it quickly back in the North. So they want to use Goodluck to achieve that objective against his own people. They don’t care what he does if he goes back this time around and is a bigger thief this time, or if he is more incompetent this time, it does not bother them as long as they get back to power quickly. Are we on the same plane? Do we have the same objective?

“They will sacrifice anything Nigeria as long as they get what they want. So this is where we are, and that’s why we need a political party not what I call an opportunistic gang up for power. That’s what PDP is; that’s what APC is – opportunistic gang up for power, not parties.”

“Look at the run off to the party primaries. It’s like war at all levels. That is because the objective of the aspirants is personal, It’s not how to get Nigeria out of the crisis, insecurity, and unemployment. That’s not why they are fighting. They are fighting because they want to be the ones to grab the national treasury. That’s what it’s all about.

“So, without restructuring, we are wasting our time because the English man was not a fool when he gave us a truly federal constitution. It is within the ambit of a truly federal constitution that 448 different ethnic nationalities can co-exist with reasonable amity and peace.

“But this quasi-unitary constitution which is what some people want to hang on because it suits them is a faulty arrangement. Some people are happy about it; some are not happy about it.

“There can never be peace. Those who feel it’s not fair will forever fight it. Those who feel they’ve won a lottery would grab it.”

