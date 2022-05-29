Adelabu, supporters dump APC, unveil new party soon

Chief Adebayo Adelabu, a former CBN deputy governor and his supporters across the 33 local governments in Oyo State have resolved to dump the All Progressives Congress(APC).

The resolution was made at an enlarged meeting of his mandate group held at his campaign office in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Senator Ayoade Adeseun and other leaders presided over the meeting which was well attended by his supporters.

Adelabu, a former APC governorship aspirant in the state had pulled out of the party’s governorship primaries held on Friday in Ibadan.

NAN reports that Adelabu and several other aspirants in the APC had described the last APC primaries as a charade, alleging that the delegates list used was compromised.

He vowed that no amount of intimidation, threat or harassment can stop him from his passionate ambition of revolutionising the political, social and economic landscape of Oyo State.





According to him, all I can tell the whole world for now is that I am going to contest in the 2023 general elections as a governorship candidate, no matter what.

“No amount of intimidation, threat or harassment can stop me from my passionate ambition of revolutionising the political, social and economic landscape of Oyo State through machinery of government.”

Adelabu said that they are already in consultation with some political parties which would be unveiled as soon as possible.

In his remarks, Adeseun said they are ready to follow Adelabu to any political party where their dream of serving the people of Oyo State would be actualised.

Adeseun, a leader and former APC senatorial aspirant assured him of their wholehearted support in whichever party they eventually moved to.

“We can’t continue to condone the excesses and impunity of these people, whose stock-in-trade is to hijack all about. We are the progressives and we will teach them politics,” he said.

Dr Olusola Ayandele, Chief Kunle Sanda, Alhaji Isiaka Alimi, Chief Goke Oyetunji, Hon. Gunju Ojo and Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye in their separate remarks, declared readiness to dump the APC.

They also pledged their unflinching support toward the actualisation of Adelabu’s governorship ambition in any political party they agreed to join.

NAN reports that representatives of the various geo-political zones of the state in their separate remarks stressed the need for them to dump the APC for another party.

They all assured Adelabu of their readiness to move en masse with him and ensure his victory in whichever party they go in the end.

Also present at the meeting were Alhaji Bashiru Akanbi, Chief Wasiu Ajimobi, Hon Rafiu Ojegoke, Mr Jacob Ogunmola , Chief Ademola Ojo, Mr Samuel Egunjobi and Mr Bimbo Adepoju.

Others are Mr Habeeb Ibrahim, Mrs Mabel Williams, Mr Salau Adesina and Prince Adefioye Adekanye.

(NAN)